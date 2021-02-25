As spring approaches, there’s always so much to look forward to. For many, this implies blooming flowers, warmer temperatures, birds singing, and being able to wear short sleeves. There seems to be new life being birthed all around. Sadly, this rule also applies to pests. The cold winter months have numerous insects dormant and spring brings forth their emergence, making pest control a necessary measure. Here are a few ingenious ways to avoid spring pest invasion in your home.

· Keep Your Home Clean

The phrase “spring cleaning” was derived from the need to do a thorough clean after the domicile winter months when dust and debris accumulate. Allowing stuff to pile up alongside cluttering can cause significant pest problems. A cluttered and unkempt space means rodents and insects have good hideouts. Pests will be pleased to eat to their satisfaction if food containers are not fully sealed. Random crumbs left around may demand for pest management. Ants are exceptionally alert to food that is left in the open; discovering sugar grains in just minutes. Wipe the counters, vacuum the chairs, clean the floor, and clear out your shelves, wiping them clean. Keeping your house clean is an effective preventive measure to keep pests away. Plus, you’ll enjoy the freshness too.

· Manage Food & Waste Properly

Any place that normally has food is a pest magnet. Be cognisant of how your food supply is stored, keeping it in airtight containers. Clear away food particles and wash dishes immediately. Waste can be a common weak point in the prevention and management of pests. Take a look at your trash can and ensure you secure it with garbage receptacles. Also, lining your garbage bins with bags offers an additional protection layer, an ideal routine for avoiding and managing pests.

· Examine Your Exterior

Extreme snowstorms and the temperature swings that come with winter can cause extensive damage to your home’s exterior. Pests will take advantage of all the weak points like chipped windows, open slots under doors, cracks, damaged roofs and any other entry point they can find. Examining your exterior to determining what repairs are required will go a long way in keeping these devious invaders away from your home.

· Preserve Your Yard

With the snow clearing up, thick overgrowth and damp wood having accumulated as effects of the winter period are potential areas for spring pests to find a home. Remember plants assist insects to reach your dwelling and will be present if the grass grows in proximity to the foundation of the house. The structural stability of your exterior is compromised by poorly positioned plants and trees, intensifying pest issues. Clear up these areas, preserving your property and maintaining your yard to avoid pest invasions.

· Examine Your Home’s Interior

Look out for bees and wasps” nests in areas such as attics, vents, and rafters as these make favourable nesting grounds for these pests. If you discover any nests of these stinging insects, be sure to engage professional pest-control services like Excel Pest Services. Handling these unwanted inhabitants on your own may be too dangerous. Once your home is pest free, it is advisable to follow up with annual pest management.

· Eliminate Stable Water

Be on the lookout for any water collection points like clogged gutters or puddles as they are ideal breeding areas for mosquitoes. Also check for corrosion in the air conditioning systems, tubing, faucets, and hoses, adding drains where necessary to divert water, clearing off any stagnant water around your home.

· Ventilate Adequately

Your home’s interior may occasionally experience difficulties with moisture, more so after winter. Dampness can give certain insects or mould an ideal environment like in attics, cellars and other moisture-pronounced areas in your house. It is important to ventilate in order to prevent pest infestations or moulding issues.

· Proper Firewood Storage

Insects like termites are attracted to firewood piles and thrive in them as they provide food and shelter. A good way to keep these pulp-eating insects away from your firewood is moving the piles away from buildings and storing them off the ground where possible.

· Know What to Look Out For

Certain pests manage to keep active all year round but some wait specifically for the warmer spring season to mate and breed. For instance, rats begin their mating cycle during this period, as mosquitoes take advantage of stagnant water and begin to breed while termites start their swarms. Spiders also begin to emerge and ants start their search for food. Generally, the warmer weather makes it more conducive for certain pests to travel around as they search for a new home. It is vital you do your research and know what to look out for during this season as it is easier to rid your household of what you know as opposed to what you don’t know.

