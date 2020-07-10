Home>#INSCMagazine>Wellness: Three Issues We Face In Our Society
Wellness: Three Issues We Face In Our Society

At any time, different problems can hit a person and affect people, without any prior warning or regardless of income, status, and situations. Moreover, these issues in our societies are very common these days. Due to the downfall of the economy and other reasons, people are facing a variety of conflicts.

These things create frustration, stress, and anxiety in people. Although these are initial things in a mental health study, the mental problem always starts from minor conflicts and stresses. Mental disorders are very critical, and these are highly painful to handle for the patient as well as the family members and peers. Some of the important issues that people face in their lives are here.


Mental Health issues 

Mental health issues are highly common, and these are increasing day by day. It is important to organize awareness programs. Their prime goal is to prepare people for mental health issues, offering them information about it, and motivate them to tackle these problems. It is vital to have awareness about mental health as well as help those who are suffering from this problem.

The organization shows its support to those people who are facing mental issues. If anyone feels that he needs any support from them, they will be there to help in any way they can.

Similarly, mental issues are found in the people of all fields of life. For instance, mental health problems are there in society. It is a strange thing to know, but the awareness program has been organized to inform people about this fact. No doubt, society is facing several mental issues and conflicts in people, but it has its own risks of suicide among male workers.

The risk of suicide is three times higher in the male workers of the construction industry. It is vital to start a campaign to decrease this figure by providing awareness across the industry with the help of these campaigns.

Social Issues in society

Every society faces several social conflicts, and these factors lead to several social issues like work occupation, public and education schools, social inequality, life and age course, public health, social disorganization, economic issues, and social stratification, and many more. Social issues can destroy the lives of people, and this factor can be harmful to society.

To work on these lines, this awareness campaign is the right solution to the problem. In this way, it will become easy to decrease the ratio of it.

Cultural issues

Different cultures have different patterns of norms and behavior for healthy living. Hence, one norm that is acceptable in one culture but not acceptable in other cultures. It leads to some misunderstandings in some cultures.

Social, cultural factors are values, lifestyles, and customs that characterize a group or society. It includes attitudes, values, material culture, technology, social organizations, religion, politics, laws, language, education, and concepts of beauty.

Conclusion

Every society has to work to decrease the problems that come due to these issues as well as it is important to finish these issues.

 

