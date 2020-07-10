Indoor vs. Outdoor Sauna – The Better Option

With the COVID19 virus spreading everywhere, it might be a good idea to invest in installing a Sauna at your home. Not only will it fine-tune the internal systems and functionality of your body, it will also make your skin look youthful and glowing.

Once you have decided to get a sauna installed, you have to find out where you want to install it. You can install it in any room of your house, as long as there is enough space. If you don’t have the required space, can you set up your sauna outside? Of course, you can!

Here is what you need to understand before deciding on installing a sauna indoors or outdoors:

Benefits of installing an indoor sauna

An indoor sauna is easier to install and also very much accessible. You won’t have to worry about water or electricity access as you have all of that in place. Also, since you don’t need any extra stuff, this option might be very quick and affordable.

One best thing about installing an indoor sauna is that you don’t have to worry about insulating it against the weather. All that you need to do is convert any of your rooms into a sauna room. It is this ease that makes many people prefer indoor saunas over outdoor ones.

Disadvantages of installing an indoor sauna

Loss of space is the biggest disadvantage of installing an indoor sauna. It is going to take up an entire room of your house. Also, since it would require proper ventilation you may even have to make some structural changes to your space.

Water drainage might be another thing you may have to deal with, especially if you haven’t made the necessary arrangements. Installing an indoor sauna is definitely cheaper than installing an outdoor sauna; but if you take all this into consideration you may actually end up spending quite a lot of money.

Benefits of Installing an Outdoor Sauna

Installing an outdoor sauna can be a whole lot of fun since you will have no limitations on the kind of space you can use. You can build one of any size you want, enjoy all the features you require, and use all your imagination to make it aesthetically appealing and functional. You don’t have to worry about things like lighting, ventilation, and even drainage, since it is all natural. Spending time in your outdoor sauna can be very beneficial for your health and mood.

Disadvantages of Installing an Outdoor Sauna

The biggest disadvantage of installing a sauna outdoor is that it will be exposed to harsh climatic conditions. You will have to get insulation and external paneling done, which will add to your costs.

You will need additional plumbing and wiring to gain access to water and electricity. A solid foundation becomes essential if you want the structure to be strong enough. All this would mean a lot of headache and extra costs.

All said, it could still be worth installing an outdoor sauna if you don’t have enough space inside your home. It might be a heck of an investment; but it could be an impressive addition to your property. Make sure you consider your budget, available space, and preferences before making your choice.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

