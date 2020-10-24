Wellness: Where to Get Hormone Replacement Therapy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Hormonal Replacement Therapy (also known as HTR) is a very common treatment these days. There are numerous ways that the treatment can occur, and it’s used to treat a wide variety of symptoms for women, and is even sometimes used as a treatment for transgenders because it helps to provide female hormones that can aid in helping the body maintain their physical changes rather than fighting surgical changes off. More commonly though, HRT is used to treat the symptoms that are common during menopause for women. In this guide, we’re going to tell you where you can get hormonal replacement therapy, and what it’s for.

Why Use HRT?

When a woman’s body goes through menopause, her estrogen levels and progesterone decline dramatically. This causes women to lose their menstrual cycle, as well as suffer problems and nutrient absorption, which can lead to serious conditions such as osteoporosis. HRT can also be used during the perimenopausal phase that occurs before menopause sets in. Some women suffer from perimenopausal symptoms such as excessive bleeding during periods and more.

What Methods of HRT Are Available?

There are many HRT medications that your doctor can prescribe to women who are in need of estrogen and progesterone. This can be with the use of intravaginal rings, pill capsules, skin patches, topical creams, and even implants. Some skin gels may be available on the market as well. There are other things that you can use, such as over the counter vitamins and herbal remedies that many people swear by, such as black cohosh and primrose oil that help. If you’re wanting something that isn’t a natural way to produce these hormones, then you’re going to have to probably get a prescription.

Does it Cost a Lot?

Believe it or not, the price for HRT treatments are actually quite affordable for most people. Many doctors even accept state and federal medical programs so that HRTs are available with as low of a price as possible. You will have to go to the doctor to have your blood drawn so they can do tests. If the results come back that you are low or irregular in any of these hormones, then your doctor may recommend treatment.

Over the counter remedies as mentioned above can be purchased relatively cheap as well, and can be found at many retailers and pharmacies across the country. Popular places that many people buy the over the counter herbal remedies include Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy, and even Walgreens.

Conclusion

During menopause, a woman’s body changes a lot, as well as their biological clock. As the body adjusts to the almost immediate changes, it’s important to have replacements of these hormones that can help them “weed off of” the hormones that have been in their bodies for years, as well as help their bodies regulate them. HRT isn’t a good idea for some patients however, such as those with endometrial cancer, breast cancer, liver disease, elevated triglycerides, blood clots, vaginal bleeding (severe and undiagnosed), and endometriosis. If you’re looking for a good place to get HRT, you can check out online websites and get a company to provide referrals to a local physician that you have to see in person.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

