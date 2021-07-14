Without a doubt, we are living in an unprecedented political time. Even though there is a new Administration in charge, there are a lot of problems that have crossed over from one term to the next. Therefore, there are a lot of people who are wondering when the political infighting is going to end. It is important to take a look at some of the biggest challenges facing the Biden Administration today, including infrastructure , because this is the only way they’re going to be addressed. For the country to move forward, people have to work together. Fortunately, there are already several groups working behind the scenes, including No Labels , that might be able to make this happen.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

Without a doubt, this is still a pressing issue facing the current administration. The coronavirus pandemic is still a big problem in certain parts of the country. Even though it is good news that a lot of people are getting their vaccines, there are still plenty of other people who refuse to do so. For example, there are many swaths of the country where a majority of the population is not vaccinated. What this means is that there are plenty of opportunities for variants to emerge. For example, the Delta variant is a significant issue in many parts of the world. If people do not get their vaccines, there are variants that might develop in this country as well.





The Infrastructure Bill

Another major issue that is currently being discussed is the infrastructure bill. There are many parts of the country where there are roads and bridges that are simply unsafe. It is going to require a lot of money in order to fix this issue. Unfortunately, the two sides cannot seem to agree on what should be included in this infrastructure bill. Even though the Democrats believe that this infrastructure bill should include a lot of other industries, such as home health aid, the Republicans do not agree. It will be interesting to see how this issue gets resolved. It is important to get past this problem for the country to get repaired.

The Capitol Riot Commission

The capital riot commission is another major issue that is facing the country. Unfortunately, a bipartisan committee in the Senate was struck down. Now, the House of Representatives is in the process of forming its own committee. Even though it would be nice to have bipartisan representation on the committee, this may not happen. It will be interesting to see what Kevin McCarthy decides to do. It is important to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th. The only way we can prevent a similar event from taking place is if we come together, figure out what caused it, and stop it from happening again.

Taking a Closer Look at China

Finally, it is also a good idea to take a closer look at what is going on in China. Unfortunately, there is a major economic scuffle developing between the United States and China. The Chinese government is punishing a lot of countries that try to do business in the United States. The United States has also levied a lot of sanctions against countries that are alleged to have engaged in election interference. A lot of companies are being caught in the middle of political tensions between the two countries. It will be interesting to see if the current administration takes the same approach to China as the prior one. This will dictate geopolitics moving forward.

Can the Country Work Together?