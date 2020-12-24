INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you’re reading this it’s likely because you’re struggling with lower back pain, and the first thing you should know is that you’re not alone. Most adults, at some stage or other, deal with lower back pain to some degree. In fact, according to the Canadian Chiropractic Association back pain is the cause of over 40% of work absences. So, let’s talk a little about some of the more common causes and when it’s a good idea to pop in and see your chiropractor.

COMMON CAUSES OF LOWER BACK PAIN

AGE

As we age it’s normal to experience general wear and tear in all different parts of our bodies. So, the cause of your lower pain can simply be the fact that time is ticking is by and the cartilage between the vertebrae in your spine is starting to thin out. This can cause friction in your joints which leads to inflammation and pain.

CORE STRENGTH

Your lower back takes the brunt of all your heavy lifting and this part of your spine is made up of just five vertebrae. That might seem inefficient, but don’t hate on your lumbar spine just yet – these vertebrae don’t work alone! They are very well supported by the core muscles and, for the most part, a lack of strength in your core muscles can aggravate, or even be the cause of, your lower back pain. There are a number of solutions to finding relief from lower back pain that comes about for this reason. Health Link BC outlines some recommended exercises and stretches that can help you ease your back pain and improve your core strength.

INJURY OR HERNIATION

Back injuries can be sudden and traumatic, such as falling badly or being in a car accident. The cause of your lower back pain in situations like this is very clear, but back injuries can also happen over time. Repetitive strain injuries happen when you’re engaging in movements that are damaging your back over and over again. For example, poor posture when you’re sat at your desk or carrying a baby.

As well as injury your back pain could be the result of herniation in the discs. This is when the padding between your vertebrae slips out of place and presses on surrounding nerves. It’s as painful as it sounds! Treatments vary in effectiveness and cost. The BC Back Clinic, an affordable chiropractor in Surrey, BC offer a number of different therapies that aid in healing disc herniation including VAX-D Spinal Decompression which is a relatively new and non-invasive treatment.

WHEN TO SEE YOUR CHIROPRACTOR

It’s important that, if you’re struggling with lower back pain, whether it’s only recently come about or is persistent you visit your local chiropractor, so they can give you a proper diagnosis and begin treatment. Lower back pain won’t go away on its own, and this is your first step on your journey to long-term spinal health.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

