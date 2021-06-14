If you haven’t yet tried a sex toy, now is the time to do so. Aside from enhancing your climax, the perfect sex toy may teach you a lot about what you (and your partner) want in bed.

Some people find that using a vibrator helps them converse more openly with their partner about sex. When using a vibrator, they’re more likely to talk about what they prefer in terms of speed, pressure, rhythm, angle, and position. This communication spills over into other aspects of their sex life and relationship.

However, purchasing your first sex toy might be a frightening affair. Is it better to go for something internal or something external? Is this a toy for two or one? Whatever you do, make sure it’s something you’re comfortable with and won’t intimidate you. Look for a device that stimulates the clitoral area, as most women find it easier to achieve orgasm this way.

However, everyone’s wants and tastes are different, so it’s a good idea to try a few other things (Great nipple suckers!). Here are some of the best sex toys like the premium nipple clamps that every woman needs to try in 2021,

1. The Right Lube:

You don’t have to be past menopause to appreciate the benefits of lubrication. Lube is one of the most underappreciated sex enhancers on the market. It works well on the lips, on a vibrator, on your hands for a superb hand job, on your fingers while going solo, during intercourse, and even inside a rubber to improve the pleasure.

Keep in mind that lubricant comes in three varieties: water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. The most popular lubrication is water-based, which can be used with condoms without jeopardizing their integrity. They can also be used with sex toys, including silicone-based devices. Silicone-based lubes have a velvety feel and are often hypoallergenic, but they will ruin silicone toys. Oil-based lubes can be used as massage oils and are ideal for water sex, but condoms will be destroyed. They’re also a pain to clean up. Avoid using Vaseline as a lubricant because it might induce infections and make you more susceptible to STIs.

2. Vibrator:

Are you currently on your own? Your hands may work, but take it from the experts—or a few ecstatic reviewers: A vibrator is even more effective.

We have identified sex toys that penetrate, can be worn by same-sex couples, are travel-friendly, and even feature a quiet mode for the case you live with roommates and want to keep your new pastime under wraps. Do you consider yourself an expert?

So, whether you’ve been in a long-distance relationship for three years or have never touched a vibrator before now, now is the time to bring some moan-inducing vibrations into your life.

3. Bluetooth Sex:

Teledildonics is a fun technique for lovers to tease or annoy each other from a distance. They let you manage little sex toys from afar, usually via your phone.

Because of the large concentration of nerves in this part of the body, it is extremely sensitive. It can pleasure many men and women by touch or penetration. However, when it comes to anal play, there are three things to bear in mind: One, this is not a self-lubricating area; thus, lubricant will be required. Two, for it to be a good experience, the sphincter muscles must first be relaxed, which may be done by starting gently and without hurrying with your fingers. Three, because the area is so delicate, it is prone to tearing. Always keep your nails trimmed or wear gloves, and remember that anal intercourse is a high-risk activity for HIV transmission. Make sure you and your partner talk about the risks and preferences and that you practice safe-sex procedures.

