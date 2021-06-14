Facial hyperpigmentation are a skin issue that can occur in men or women. These hyperpigmentations are mostly seen in light to dark brown colors on the face, forehead, and cheeks skin. The most common pigmentary manifestation occurs between the ages of 20 and 30.

Skin color is provided by melanin pigment. In healthy people, the melanin pigment is evenly distributed. This distribution is balanced by various factors. Disorders in the distribution of melanin may cause facial hyperpigmentations such as freckles, moles, and age-related spots.

Cause of facial hyperpigmentation:

Facial pigmentations have several different factors, which are as follows:

Facial pigmentation due to excessive exposure to sunlight:

Exposure to the sun causes your skin to produce more melanin. This is the body’s response to protecting itself from UV rays, which can increase the number of paches of pigmenation on your face.

Facial hyperpigmentation due to hormones

This disorder is more common in women, especially during pregnancy, and also in people who take hormonal pills.

Facial hyperpigmentation due to skin inflammation Aging spots

The appearance of age spots are not related to aging, but exposure to sunlight. Aging spots are freckles caused by sunlight and can be seen all over the back of the hand skin. In people who are exposed much to sunlight, these spots can also be found on the face. These facial stains are common in the elderly, but due to excessive exposure to sun radiation, they may occur in the late third, fourth and fifth decades of life.

Melasma is the most common facial pigmentation.

Melasma is one of the most common causes of facial hyperpigmentation which is acquired and occurs slowly. Because these spots appear or recur more often in pregnant women, they are known as pregnancy spots, but can also be seen in unmarried women and rarely in men. These spots are more common on the cheeks, forehead, and chin and are more pronounced in brunette people.

Freckles

Factors that are involved in the occurrence of this skin problem include genetic factors, environmental factors, and hormonal factors. One of the most important causes of freckles is environmental factors such as exposure to sunlight without protective cover. This intensifies this type of facial pigmentation.

Facial hyperpigmentation due to taking certain medications.

Treatment of melasma and other type of hyperpigmentations:

Dermatologists prescribe cream or other treatments to lighten dark spots on the face, or in some cases remove the spots, but mostly these spots, especially melasma, are very resistant and do not respond well to treatment.

Dr. Amir Feily, a famous Iranian dermatologist, has created two effective treatments for melasma in his clinics in Iran and Oman, and many people from all over the world come to him for his treatments every day. Dr. Amir Feily divides patients into two groups. The first group is mild to moderate superficial spots and the second group is deep, severe, and resistant spots.

The first group does not necessarily always need a laser and about 60 to 70% of cases respond appropriately to Dr. Feily’s innovative non-laser treatments. However, the rest and resistant cases of this group and the people of the second group need Dr. Feily’s special laser to treat the melasma spots. In the non-laser method, Dr. Feily uses special combination methods called Dr. Feily anti-hyperpigmentation package, which includes several devices including microdermabrasion, microneedle, radiofrequency, carboxytherapy, various masks, and mesotherapy which are done all in one session spontaneously with very satisfying results. In this method, the recovery period time is short, about a week that the patient should avoid sunlight. In the second method, which is a special laser by Dr. Feily for the treatment of resistant melasma, the patient is taken laser treatment for about 1 to 1.5 hours and after proper peeling, the melasma completely recovers. Of course, the recovery period of this method is a little long, about 5 to 6 months, when the patient should avoid sharp sunlight.

The above two effective and successful methods in the treatment of melasma, which is a resistant problem, have made this young Iranian doctor increasingly famous and have led many people from all over the world to visit Dr. Feily Clinic in Iran and Oman.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

