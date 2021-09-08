Despite society’s unwillingness to admit and discuss what happens when we’re alone, masturbation may harm our health. The issue is that most individuals are unaware that masturbation may cause sexual dysfunctions, including premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. So let’s talk about it! That’s what this complete guide to healthy self-stimulation is all about. Please continue reading to learn how to masturbate in a manner that enhances your life rather than detracts from it!

Healthy masturbation tips

Misuse of masturbation may lead to sexual problems. And “right” masturbating may be beneficial. So let’s look at proper masturbation.





Take it easy

The first rule of good masturbation is to slow down. True sexual pleasure involves more than simply achieving an orgasm — it consists in learning to appreciate the whole process!

If you find yourself speeding through it, take a pause and focus on other areas of your body, such as your nipples, tummy, or thighs. Restart by stroking slowly.

Slowing down can assist in re-train your body to endure longer with a mate. This way, you’ll not only prevent situations like premature ejaculation, but you’ll also get more sex time, which means greater pleasure, fulfillment, and closeness for everyone!

Mood-setting

Right before sex, we invest time and energy establishing the mood? The same goes for having sex with yourself: establish an environment that makes you feel relaxed and ready for a sensual and fulfilling encounter!

Choose a quiet, secluded location devoid of distractions. Play your favorite music and pour yourself a glass of wine (or Kombucha, if you prefer). You may lower the lights or even use candles to help you relax and reconnect with your body.

Your responses

Pay attention to your body’s response when masturbating. Try focusing on your inhaling: is it quick or slow, shallow or deep? Listen for your heartbeat’s quickening and slowing. Also, note any stress or pleasure points in your body: where would it feel good?

Pay careful attention as you approach orgasm. Are you tense? Is your breathing faster? So, what? Do you experience pleasure, desire, sexual tension, or all three? What’s going on in your stomach and chest?

Understanding your body’s sexual reactions can enhance your self and confidence. To regulate your sexual function, you must be in touch with your body.

Edging

The stop-start method, commonly known as edging, is a strong sexual control technique. This includes masturbating till the climax but stopping before ejaculating and taking a two-minute rest before repeating. Repeat it as many times while you can. This may not be easy at first, but it takes training and experience to build up the required stamina.

Sex therapists often use this method to assist men who suffer with premature ejaculation. Regardless, edging teaches your body to postpone climax, maintain an erection longer, and have more powerful orgasms.

Imagination

How could your imagination improve your sex life? Mirror neurons, a brand new brain science discovery, hold the key. These are unique brain cells that light up when we a) execute an action or b) think about executing an action.

What am I saying? Assume you want to improve your golf swing. Your golf-related brain circuits will start to grow just as they would if you were practicing your swing in real life!

The same rule applies to sex and masturbation. You may prepare your brain for actual sex by visualizing yourself enjoying personal, interesting, and fulfilling sex. Using your imagination while masturbating may improve your sexual performance and pleasure! However, if you depend on porn for stimulation, you may lose out on this tremendous advantage.

