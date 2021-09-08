If you have issues seeing near or far objects, chances are that you are suffering from myopia or hyperopia, which are nearsightedness and farsightedness respectively. The two conditions are refractive errors caused by your eyes incapability to transfer light to the retina thus making your vision fuzzy.

Let us compare the two conditions to help you know exactly what you are dealing with. Shall we?





The Differences

If you are nearsighted, light focuses far from the front of your retina instead of directly on it.This is often because of the eyeball being too long from the front to the back. The shape of your cornea can also cause this.

Nearby objects, appear clear while those that are far away appear blurry when light focuses in front of the retina.

On the other hand, farsightedness occurs when your eyeball is too short thus causing light to concentrate behind the retina. Farsightedness makes near objects look blurry and distant objects clear. It is important to note that mild cases of farsightedness usually do not affect vision, but they can cause headaches when reading.

Kids with farsightedness are usually born with a refractive error, but the condition improves as they grow with the eyeball lengthening.

With nearsightedness, it usually develops during childhood and deteriorates over time.

According to studies by the National Institute of Health, about 40% Americans nearsighted while about 10% suffer from farsightedness.

The Similarities

The particulars are different when it comes to myopia and hyperopia but the steepness of the cornea and the shape of the eyeball cause both the conditions. The two kinds of refractive error also share symptoms such as headaches, squinting, eyestrain, and tired eyes.

If you have, any of the aforementioned consider scheduling an eye test with an optometrist because if you have farsightedness or nearsightedness, a contact lens or eyeglass prescription can save you the trouble if straining with your eyes.

For both conditions, the lenses change the way light enters the eye and allows it to concentrate on the retina hence improving vision.

Most people with refractive errors realize that their vision stabilizes as they get into adulthood and when that happens, procedures like PRK or LASIK are able to correct the conditions by restructuring the layer in front of the pupil.

Is it better to Have Myopia or Hyperopia?

Ideally, you would want to have normal eyesight, but if you have to choose between nearsightedness and farsightedness, you would have to consider your occupation and lifestyle. For instance, if you need to look closely at your computer screen or documents, you would rather be nearsighted than farsighted.

If you need to focus on the road because you often drive, you may benefit from being farsighted instead of nearsighted because then, you will be able to see road signs, pedestrians, and exits easily.

Bottom Line

Whether you are nearsighted or farsighted, you will be pleased to learn that both conditions are manageable seeing, as your optometrist will prescribe eyewear to correct your vision after conducting a detailed eye exam and some painless tests. In the end, you will have healthier eyes.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

