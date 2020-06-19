What is CBD and it’s benefits?

Interest in this compound has increased in recent years and numerous products with a high CBD content have appeared on the market. Unlike traditional drugs, Cannabidiol does not produce side effects and does not present toxicity to our body. This makes it a compound with great therapeutic potential. But what is the definition of CBD?, or more specifically, what is CBD oil?

CBD or Cannabidiol is a compound that occurs naturally in the cannabis plant. Along with THC, they are the two most abundant cannabinoids in the plant. Unlike THC, Cannabidiol is not psychoactive, that is, it does not cause the so-called “high” of marijuana. In fact, it works as a THC antagonist, reducing its psychoactivity and producing a sedative effect.

In recent years, scientific studies have multiplied and the medicinal use of CBD has increased exponentially. Many people around the world have discovered its medicinal properties and consume it regularly. The key to increasing this consumption of CBD lies in its low toxicity and the absence of side effects, but above all in its high effectiveness in reducing pain and anxiety.

How does Cannabidiol work in our body?

The plant’s phytocannabinoids are capable of causing different reactions and interacting with our nervous system in a surprising way. Each cannabinoid has different effects on our body. Just as THC is stimulating and psychoactive, CBD is relaxing and medicinal. And they are not the only ones, CBG, CBN, CBC are just some of the more than 100 cannabinoids that can be found in the plant. Terpenes, terpenoids and flavonoids, aromatic compounds that influence the equation by regulating the effects of CBD and THC, also come into play.

Our body is capable of synthesizing its own endocannabinoids, very similar in structure and function to those produced by the plant. These THC and CBD-like molecules are Anandamide and 2-arachidonylglycerol (2AG). It is believed that the deficiencies when synthesizing these molecules is directly related to the appearance of ailments such as Fibromyalgia or Epilepsy. This would explain the effectiveness of the administration of medicinal cannabis in these patients.

Cannabidiol is able to interact with our Endocannabinoid System, mainly with the so-called CB2 receptors, which are distributed by our peripheral nervous system. CBD will regulate a large number of processes and systems of the body such as body temperature, appetite, sleep cycles, reproductive functions, inflammation or pain.

Why is it so effective in treating so many ailments? How to explain the extraordinary medicinal properties of CBD? These and other questions regarding the use of medicinal cannabis still have no answer, but great scientific and medical advances in this regard are to be expected in the coming years.

CBD benefits

What is Cannabidiol and what is it for? CBD is a compound with unique properties that provides numerous health benefits. Recent studies show that it has anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and pain-relieving effects. Cannabidiol has also been found to be effective in preventing nausea, stimulating appetite, and reducing seizures in patients with epilepsy.

Patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or Multiple Sclerosis, can also benefit from the properties of CBD. Specifically, CBD oil has become an indispensable ally for people around the world who suffer from these types of ailments.

Currently the efficacy of CBD is being studied as an immune regulator and neuroprotector thanks to its great antioxidant power. Other lines of research are beginning to uncover the antiproliferative potential of Cannabidiol. So what is CBD good for?

CBD has enormous therapeutic potential, some of the ailments that are undergoing medical trials:

Epilepsy

Anxiety

Insomnia

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Multiple Sclerosis

Chronic inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease, chronic Arthritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Psychosis and other mental illnesses like Schizophrenia and Depression

Drug and alcohol addictions

Diabetes

Tourette syndrome

Asthma

Glaucoma

Skin diseases like Psoriasis and Acne

Hepatitis

Reduces nausea, poor appetite, and other adverse effects of chemo and radiation therapy

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

