HIMSS is continually working to provide crucial tools for the advancement of semantic interoperability and standards-based health information and technology systems that lead to meaningful health information exchange. Through our active volunteer groups, which fall under the Interoperability & Health Information Exchange Committee, we are engaging industry leaders year-round to develop the tools and resources you need!

We invite you to discover our resource library comprised of resources created by our volunteer groups that work to further better health through information and technology advocacy and education on the topics of standards-based interoperability and health information exchange.





Interoperability describes the extent to which systems and devices can exchange data, and interpret that shared data. For two systems to be interoperable, they must be able to exchange data and subsequently present that data such that a user can understand it. In order to ensure interoperability, the use of standards enable data to be shared across disparate healthcare settings regardless of the application or vendor.

Health information exchange (HIE), both the noun and the verb, is a dynamic and evolving landscape. HIE is critical for successful healthcare reform, enabling interoperability and meaningful use of health information and technology, and HIMSS is here to help healthcare and health information and technology professionals understand all of the latest developments.

HIE stands for Health Information Exchange. An HIE is the software (and company that builds and maintains the software) that enables the exchange of health information using industry accepted standards. Some HIEs are run by private companies and some are run by state government.

Simply put, Health Information Exchange (HIE) is the transmission of health-related data among medical facilities, providers, and patients electronically. In stark contrast to traditional paper records, electronic HIE enables health care providers and professionals, from doctors and nurses to pharmacists and specialists, to properly and securely access and share critical medical information digit2012.

Certainly, the electronic exchange of health information cannot completely replace communications between patient and provider. However, it can vastly improve the flow of vital health information to the provider who needs this information which will improve the quality of care and decrease the overall cost to the healthcare system.

Health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transmission of healthcare-related data among medical facilities, health information organizations — companies that oversee and govern the exchange of this data — and government agencies according to national standards.

The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient’s health information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange.

In 2004, the ONC (Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology) created the Nationwide Health Information Network (NHIN) to establish standards, services and policies for HIE. Federal agencies, HIEs and healthcare providers agreed to adopt NHIN standards for secure HIE at a local and national level. NHIN became known as the eHealth Exchange in 2012.

According to the eHealth Exchange, participants agree to send health information to other participating organizations, match patients to their data without the use of a national patient identifier, and find and request copies of healthcare information from other participating organizations when permitted by law and policy.

