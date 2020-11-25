What Should You Know About Plant-Based Protein Powders?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















For several years, many individuals have noticed a significant shift when it comes to consuming protein powders. With the consumers increasing awareness, they are now learning the healthy benefits they can get when eating a plant-based diet. Eating meat as a source of protein is no longer the optimal source, as the popularity of plant-based protein powder rises.

Understanding Plant-Based Protein Powders

Unlike animal-based protein, plant-based protein powder is suited to most body types. In other words, any individual that consumes it can tolerate the substance well. Compared to animal protein, wherein it is known to cause digestive issues, this type of powder does not. Many forms of protein powders are plant-based that you can consume depending on your preference. They are highly concentrated, plus you can gain more health benefits associated with this kind of protein powder.

Different Types of Plant-Based Protein Powders

As many individuals shift to a healthier diet, the increasing popularity of plant-based protein powder is rising, especially among those who are health conscious. This type of protein powder has lower fat, easier to digest, and is free of harmful bacteria. Also, it yields more benefits to your health, particularly with keeping your immune system strong.

Sprouted Plant Protein

For individuals that have difficulty in digestion, a sprouted plant-based protein powder is ideal. This type of protein helps digest food easily. Since it is bioavailable, consuming this protein can help repair muscle tissue better. Also, it can help improve your constipation problems.

Pea Protein

Pea is a good source of iron. If you are a vegan, consuming pea protein powder is a way for you to increase your body’s iron needs. One serving of this powder is equivalent to 35% of your daily values of iron. So, you do not need to consume red meat to increase your daily iron needs. You can also find pea protein in some protein bars. Just read the nutrition facts found on the packaging.

Nut Protein

One of the challenges to most healthy go-getters is the consumption of fats. With nut protein, this plant-based protein powder is loaded with healthy fats. If you worry about gaining weight, nut protein only provides healthy fats that can help balance hormones and control sugar levels. They are also easy to digest. Hence, your body can easily absorb the nutrients that come with it.

Soy Protein

Soy protein is ideal for you if you are looking for a plant-based protein powder containing high amounts of essential amino acids. It comprises a decent amount of leucine, a type of amino acid that helps grow and repair muscles. As you age, muscle deterioration is probable. However, soy protein powder can help prevent such weakening as the nutrient helps stimulate muscle growth.

Brown Rice Protein

If you are looking for a healthy protein powder that has the right nutritional value but is relatively inexpensive, brown rice protein is the best option. Consuming at least 28 grams of this type of protein powder has the right number of calories and protein nutrients. Although it is low in lysine, an essential amino acid, it is a good source of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) in supporting muscle building.

There are many ways to supply your body with the right amount of protein. These protein powders do not only support muscle repair and growth, but it is also healthy for your body. Depending on the type of plant protein powder, each powder has its specific nutritional value that can give the right daily nutrients that your body needs.

