Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Deals (2020): Galaxy S7, S8 & S9 Deals Monitored by Spending Lab

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals for 2020 have arrived, check out all the top Black Friday Galaxy S7 Edge, S9, S9+, S8+ & more savings listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the latest Samsung Galaxy deals for Black Friday, including deals on Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S8 smartphones. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 & S7 Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart – with features like a dual-sim tray, 64 GBs of memory, and a 12-mp camera
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Walmart – including locked and unlocked models with up to 64 GBs of memory
- Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Walmart – find great deals for the Galaxy S7, with a 5.1” Super AMOLED touchscreen and up to 32 GBs of memory
- Save up to 45% on Samsung Galaxy S9 phones at Amazon – get the best deals for Samsung’s Galaxy S9 smartphone with various colors available
- Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Amazon – find exciting discounts on locked and unlocked models available right now
- Save up to 45% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Amazon – with a 5.1” Super AMOLED display, a 12-mp camera, and up to 64 GBs of memory
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart – featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon – check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to compare hundreds more active savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
