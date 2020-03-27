What Strength Nic Salt You Should Use

In the vaping industry, everyone is talking about the new crazy e -juices known as nic-salts juices. nic salts e juices are more enriched with nicotine and give the best and soothing experience of vaping. A lot of people have already switched from freebase nicotine e liquids to nic-salts e juices already. But here the basic question is, either nic salts e juices are for everyone?

So the answer is no. You can’t just jump to nic-salts as a beginner. As they consist of more nicotine concentration, it might be difficult for you to digest much nicotine Just in the beginning.

What is the best nicotine strength for you?

If you have just stepped in the vaping world, you need to ask two important questions to yourself

What are your smoking habits? Heavy or light smoking?

What kind of device you are planning to buy?

To the beginners, it is suggested to start with low voltage devices along with nic-salts e juices. If you smoke 10-15 cigarettes in a day, that means you are an average smoker. Smoking 2-3 packets in a single day puts you in the category of heavy smokers.

The following are some suggested nicotine strengths for you.

Low Vapor production:

The devices with low vapor production, similar to the normal cigarette. So if you have started with one of the low voltage devices, it is suggested you keep the choice of nic-salts to a high percentage. Low voltage devices have very tight airflow and they give MLT (mouth to lungs) vaping experience. In that case, the following are the two suggested nicotine strengths for you.

Regular nicotine: 9-18 mg/mL

Nicotine salts: 30-60 mg/mL

Average vapor production:

The average vapor production devices give out clouds but they are not a massive one. Most of the pod systems present in the market fall in the category of average vapor production devices. These devices are also meant to live the MLT vapor experience. These devices have sub-ohm tanks that are very restricted towards lungs draw.

If you have selected the average vapor production device, the following two nicotine strengths are best for you.

Regular nicotine: 6-9 mg/mL

Nicotine salts: 20-30 mg/mL

High Vapor production :

The high vapor production devices give a huge amount of clouds and a very strong nicotine hit.

These kinds of devices include a powerful sub-ohm tank and a rebuildable atomizer with large airflow channels. It is not an easy job to suggest the best nicotine strength for these high voltage devices. Therefore it is recommended to use regular nicotine slats and e juices in high vapor production devices such as:

Regular nicotine: 1.5-6 mg/mL

Nicotine salts: up to 10 mg/mL

It is to mention that these nicotine strengths are just a suggestion. You are free to switch them according to requirements and needs. precisely it is safe to say that the best nicotine strength is the one that keeps you away from the regular cigarettes that are very dangerous to human health.

Nicotine salts are for everyone?

People assume that jumping straight to nic-salt e juices is okay, but I tell you nic salts e juices are not for everyone. Especially if you have just started vaping, consumption of a huge amount of nicotine is just not recommended. Nicotine Salts are one of the preeminent successful sorts of nicotine to help cigarette smokers to quit this habit. A regular cigarette is much more dangerous than e-cigarettes. It is a proven statement that nic-salts are good for the people who are just trying to quit smoking as they are enriched in nicotine and can satisfy human nicotine cravings. So if you want to quit smoking, nic-salt is a good option for you.

That’s all.

What nic-salt strength are you suing right now?

