Though interior design trends are always changing, recently, there has been a big shift towards functionality, affordability, and calm. Here are the design trends that have been the biggest help towards promoting these qualities, and you should incorporate them if you want your home to stay stylish.

Blue

Classic blues are the most popular color right now. In particular, navy and velvet blues are taking off. These are being paired with bright yellows or golds to enhance the appearance of the blue. Just be careful if you go with this option because some shade of blue can be depressing.





Natural Light

Right now, people are opening the windows and removing their curtains. These are both ways to bring more natural light into homes. Aside from keeping windows bare, some people are dressing their spaces with blinds or sheer curtains. The extra light from these options makes living areas much more comfortable. If you want to go all-in on this trend, consider adding a skylight to your roof.

Plants

Many people are turning their homes into a paradise for plants. While most people opted for fake plants in the past, they are now turning to real ones. This is the result of the search for a calming atmosphere that brings you joy. They are there for you to take care of and help you take your mind off everything going on. Plus, they are an option that even low-income families can use to keep their homes trendy.

Functionality

As mentioned, people are focusing more on functionality, meaning they are getting rid of lesser-used spaces. Now, they are turning formal rooms into offices, school rooms, or lounges. This is making any formal rooms outdated. Plus, there is a push to make these areas seem more lived in because it can increase feelings of calm.

Storage

While many people have been surrounding themselves with things that make them happy, they also want to keep their space clutter-free. This has made innovative storage spaces a trend. Credenzas are particularly popular because you can use the top as a desk, place for your digital home services device, or table, and store stuff inside. Using these solutions is also great because keeping your home clutter-free keeps your mind calm.

If you’re redecorating your home, be sure to keep these trends in mind. They are growing in popularity right now and are a great way to spruce up your home in a popular way.

