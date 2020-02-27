What to Eat on the Ketogenic Diet: 5 Easy to Cook Meals

The ketogenic diet has undoubtedly become popular. It can be restrictive. Foods that make up a keto diet are usually high in fats plus moderate in proteins. They include fish, eggs, cheese, low-carb veggies, and nuts. Since some fruits are high in carbs, what fruits are allowed on the ketogenic diet? Here they are:

Avocados

Blackberries

Star fruits

Raspberries

Watermelons, etc.

Moreover, most people tend to take some supplements with their ketogenic diets, such as MCT oil (which most people consider as the best keto supplements), exogenous ketones, among others. With this in mind, take a look at 5 ketogenic diet meal ideas which you can try at home.

Ketogenic Diet Meal Ideas

Try out different keto meal ideas.

Spring Vegetable plus Cheese Frittata for Breakfast

Cheese plus eggs are usually a great addition to a keto diet given that they have lots of protein plus fat but fewer carbs. Prepare this awesome breakfast for you and your loved ones.

Ingredients

1 cupful asparagus

8 eggs

1/2 cupful ricotta cheese

An onion, meagerly cut

A cupful mushrooms (sliced)

1 tablespoon avocado oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Heat up the oven to 350° F. Whisk together the eggs, ricotta cheese, plus seasonings in one bowl. Warm the oil in a cooking pan over moderate heat. Put in asparagus, then cook for about five to eight until it becomes tender. Put the egg mixture in a cooking pan. Place it in the oven and let it bake for around twenty to 25 minutes.

Mid-Morning Snack: Parmesan Eggplant Chips

Eating snacks might be challenging while on a ketogenic diet because this diet is mostly connected with foods such as meat plus eggs. However, you shouldn’t be worried. Go ahead and make this ketogenic diet meal plan for weight loss a mid-morning snack.

Ingredients

One eggplant

1/2 cupful Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of Italian flavoring

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Heat up the oven to 350° F. Take the eggplant and cut it into slender rounds. Then place them on paper towels. Season them using salt, then leave them for fifteen minutes. Turn them over then repeat. Put the eggplant pieces in a big mixing bowl and mix with Parmesan cheddar, olive oil, plus seasonings. Thereafter move the mixture to a big baking sheet. Lay them out in one layer then let them bake for fifteen to eighteen minutes until they’re crispy.

Lunchtime: Shrimp Avocado Lettuce Cupfuls

It’s an ideal ketogenic diet for beginners. Shrimp is the main item in this meal. Seafood contains fatty acids that are vital for proper brain function.

Ingredients

Cooked shrimp, chopped (1 pound)

1/4 onion (diced)

1/4 cupful of chopped cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoon of fresh cilantro (minced)

2 tablespoon of green onion (chopped)

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

3 avocados, cubed

Olive oil (2 tablespoons)

1 lime, squeezed

Lettuce cupfuls

1 tsp adobo seasoning

Instructions

Mix the olive oil, lime, rice vinegar, plus adobo seasoning in a bowl. Then add the cherry tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, onion, avocados, plus shrimp and mix everything. Put it in the fridge for half an hour to cool. Then put the mixture into the lettuce cupfuls.

Zucchini Boats for Dinner

This is an easy ketogenic diet meal prep plan. This recipe serves 2 people and takes 10 minutes. The cook time is fifteen minutes.

Ingredients

2 zucchinis

8 ounces of grass-fed beef (ground)

1/4 cupful cubed tomatoes

1 teaspoon of oregano

1/4 cupful cheese (grated)

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Heat up your oven to 350° F. In a moderate cooking pan, heat avocado oil over high heat. Use the seasonings to sauté the beef until cooked. Mix beef plus cubed tomatoes in a bowl. Cut the zucchini into half lengthwise and remove the center parts. Put the zucchini boats facing up on a baking sheet. Fill with beef tomato mixture. Add cheese on top of every boat. Bake for around fifteen minutes.

Fudge Bites for Dessert

This is a ketogenic diet made easy. You can go ahead and prepare these awesome dessert treats for you and your family. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

Unsweetened sunflower butter or preferred nut butter (1 cupful).

1/3 cupful coconut flour

1 cupful coconut oil

Stevia sugar (4 to 6 drops)

1/2 cupful unsweetened cacao powder

Instructions

Put the coconut oil, sunflower seed butter, plus stevia into a saucepan over moderate heat and mix. Then add the coconut flour plus cacao powder. Mix until batter is uniform. Divide the mixture in a nonstick muffin tin then put in the freezer for around two to three hours.

Conclusion

As mentioned, an ideal keto diet needs to have high amounts of fats plus less carb. Use locally available ingredients to prepare various keto diets. Which keto diet have you tried out?

Author’s Bio: Amanda Davis is a registered dietitian nutritionist, fitness coach, and content writer. She holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition. Kelly consults on a variety of subjects related to nutrition. She is an avid fan of keto.

