What Traditional Radiator Alternatives Are Available?

If you are looking for traditional style radiator, there are many different, classically styled radiators available. Although traditional radiators are completely functional and can add a certain level of authentic aesthetic to your home décor, sometimes contemporary radiators are simply a better fit. So, what alternatives to traditional radiators are available? We have made things simple by listing some of the best contemporary options when it comes to home heating, so you can add a modern spin to your interior design.

Modern Vertical Radiators

Vertical radiators are an excellent solution to your contemporary design decision making process. You may have heard that vertical radiators are inferior to their horizontal counterparts when it comes to their heat output, but this claim is completely false! In fact, vertical radiators are able to produce heat in the exact same way as any other radiators, with many more benefits attached. As vertical radiators are much slimmer, yet taller, they can fit into spaces that a horizontal radiator would be unable to squeeze into. This allows you to conserve space while adding a modernised flair to your room.





Vertical radiators are also available in a range of modern finishes, from metallic or chrome paint, to matte tones of a wide variety. From anthracite grey, to red, blue, white, or green, the choice is yours when choosing the perfect alternative to a traditional radiator for your home.

LST Radiators

Unlike traditional, cast-iron radiators, you can now purchase a modern addition to your home that allows for a great heat output, without the external frame getting too hot. This may sound confusing, but a LST, or “Low Surface Temperature” radiator essentially uses a casing that remains relatively cool to the touch. What this means, is that you can own a highly functional heating appliance, without the risk of getting burnt! These modern alternatives to home heating are exceptionally good for areas such as nurseries, playrooms, or children’s bedrooms. Essentially, anywhere were there may be a risk of a vulnerable individual getting burnt is where these modern radiators are best for. Rather than putting these individuals in danger, LST radiators allow for a warm home, without the added threat.

Modern Designer Radiators

Designer rads are the cream of the crop when I comers to a modernised home design. Designer radiators are available in any shape, size, colour, or style, allowing you to really showcase your personality and individual style through your choice of heating appliance. Whether you are looking for a designer radiator in a unique shape to complement your furniture or other items in your room, a minimalist radiator that is hardly even noticeable, or a centrepiece showstopper that really screams style, the choice is yours when choosing your new modern radiator as an alternative to a traditional design.

Whatever design you decide to choose as a new addition to your home, there are hundreds of alternatives to traditional radiators available. Browse the market and find the style that suits you!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

