What women want – a never-ending enigma! Or at least that’s how it seems. But in reality, what all women want is to look beautiful, feel beautiful, and stay grounded. While it’s true that we cannot control every aspect of life, it’s also true that there are many ways to work on ourselves and boost our mood, at least temporarily.

It’s been a stressful year, so let’s take a look at some ways to pamper ourselves, relax, and achieve balance.

Flawless Skin

Healthy skin is the prerequisite for flawless makeup, and there’s no foundation that can fix neglected skin. We all know the basics: moisturize, exfoliate, never go to bed with makeup on. But 2020 has brought us yet another unpleasant surprise – maskne.

Staying safe and protected is definitely top priority, so no side-effect is serious enough to stop wearing masks. That said, maskne – bumps and rashes that emerge where the edges of the mask touch the skin – is still annoying and can affect women’s confidence.

Luckily, there are some tricks to minimize them. For starters, it’s crucial your mask is clean. This means washing it regularly and thoroughly if you wear the fabric type, or getting a new one after each use if you prefer the surgical type (however, this isn’t very affordable or eco-friendly, so it’s generally advisable to get a few multi-layered fabric ones instead). Silk ones also seem to be better, since there is less friction due to their smooth texture.

Wearing makeup under the mask makes maskne 100 times worse for some people, so it’s a good idea not to wear foundation on the lower part of the face which is covered anyway, or wear very little of it. Instead, experts suggest a thin layer of moisturizer or even sunblock that contains zinc or titanium.

In case none of this works, salicylic acid will definitely help get rid of maske.

The Perfect Pair of Brows

It’s no secret that fabulous, full eyebrows have become the staple of stylish women all over the world. This trend has been around since the early 2010s and it’s safe to say it’s here to stay, but achieving it isn’t always easy.

Although beauty brands have come up with numerous products and formulas, regular makeup just doesn’t work for some women. It runs, smudges, you have to reapply it, and it’s just a nuisance through and through.

That’s why microblading has become the no. 1 most popular treatment. Permanent eyebrow makeup allows women to enjoy their life to the fullest while looking their best, and who doesn’t want that?

At this point, you might be wondering how much does microblading cost and if it’s really worth it, but 2 years of flawless brows is an investment, not a splurge! In the long run, permanent makeup saves time and money.

The Perfect Home

Our home has always been the ultimate sanctuary and the place we feel safe and grounded. This year, we’ve all been spending the majority of our time at home. It’s become much more than just a place to sleep – it’s now our office, our classroom, our gym.

With all that time spent at home, it’s no wonder many women have decided to use this time to make some changes. In normal circumstances, women don’t always have the time or the energy to renovate or refurnish their homes, so they end up latently unsatisfied with their environment.

But small changes are invariably beneficial, so redecorating can bring in positive energy. This doesn’t have to entail huge expenses and major works. Sometimes, it’s enough to just get rid of that old rug or hang up a new painting.

Decluttering brings about a feeling of relief and unburdening, so if you’ve been feeling fatigued or claustrophobic in your home lately, it may be time to reconsider your décor. And with the holidays coming up, why not spread some positivity and donate some of the stuff you no longer need? Charity begins at home in more ways than one!

Balance

Deep down, what any person wants is to be happy, plain and simple. But happiness only begins once you’re truly and thoroughly in touch with yourself and the world. With the hectic life a modern woman leads, it’s no wonder so many of us tend to feel out of balance, but once you do identify this as the source of negative energy, there’s no excuse not to try and fix it.

This doesn’t have to mean hopping on a plane to a holistic healing retreat. Sometimes, slowing down and taking the time to contemplate life in general and ourselves is enough. There’s a reason yoga is so popular, as it combines physical wellbeing with breathing exercises and unwinding.

Of course, everyone achieves peace in a different way. Find an outlet in the form of something you love and use it as a way to purge negative energy from your life. Achieving balance takes time and effort, so relax and enjoy the process.

To Conclude

Everyone is unique and has their own goals and aspirations, but some needs are universal for women all over the world. Living comfortably with yourself is a combination of many factors and not all of them are within our control. But little things, like a confidence-boosting beauty treatment or a refreshment to your home, definitely have the power to improve our lives!

