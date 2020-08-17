Which football club jersey is the best?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















With each new football season, every football club inevitably prepares in the best way to impress their fans, whether with a new signing, a new technical team or a new team shirt with a completely new design, or as traditional as their previous shirts.

And with all these new shirts being redesigned by every football club every year, it is common to wonder which is the best shirt. With so many existing fans, it is more evident that the answer will not always be the same as there is never a middle ground for so many opinions and football lovers.[soccer jerseys cheap]

How do we know which is the best shirt of all?

For many brands it is not easy to decide to change the shirt that fans use to see and wear in each of their games; innovating for many brands can be a difficult decision that can end up in disgust or that their fans end up completely loving the new thing they have created.

Pleasing their fans is a mission, and taking risks with designs to obtain the most praised football club shirt of the entire season is a dream that almost everyone wants to achieve, and very few do.

To find out which is the best shirt of all, you have to appeal to the fans who follow each football club who will be able to classify without any problem the best sweaters of the whole season and even all the shirts they have launched through the years.

It all depends on the eye that sees it and the opinion that each fan has; so, the best shirt that exists is a subjective matter that, even so, can be classified until finding the shirt that most praised.

What are the best T-shirts?

Between likes and dislikes, decisions that claim to be both innovative and revolutionary, and risky, we find a few shirts that have been successful not only within the football club but also outside it, precisely in their fan base.

Among the top ten shirts, you can find the one Umbro created for the Schalke team, keeping its traditional blue style and color, added some details in a lighter blue to the sleeves; no doubt, this design managed to drive the football team’s fans crazy.

Atletico de Madrid is not far behind and arrived with a quite overwhelming but straightforward design. Many football fans considered this substitute shirt a very stylish shirt, and its black color gives them the elegance they need with a touch of red as a secondary color.

Within this top, we also find Nike with quite eye-catching and brand new designs for the football club AS Roma, as the innovations do not stop. The shirt of this new season was one of the fans’ favorites due to the yellow details that this retro shirt of Vinotinto color has.

Adidas made another great choice in the design of the shirt with the football club Bayern Munich. With quite subtle horizontal and transversal lines, this red shirt pleased the loyal fans who can assure that this season is one of the best shirts they have ever seen.

Are there any other T-shirts considered the best?

On the other hand, the Puma brand opted for an away shirt with a black background, highlighting two red and blue stripes of the Crystal Palace football team with a rather peculiar detail. a pattern of lines that can be found all over the shirt gives it a unique and innovative touch.

But it is not only Adidas who created designs like the one mentioned above and continues to surprise all the fans with their choices that end up being quite successful; for Real Madrid, the plan was an all-white shirt with subtle details the sleeves and golden collar. A quite elegant design.

Among the first five is the 2019-2020 season shirt for the Inter Milan football club. It was a resounding success, and the aquamarine color chosen by Nike to continue innovating the teams was a safe choice and was even more appealing due to the details in gold and black.

Nike took a risk with a white background on the shirts of the Paris Sanit-Germain team. To highlight the primary colors of these with two vertical stripes on one side of the neck; they define it as a touch of exclusivity, as well as a renewal for the thirty years that Nike has in association with the football club.[cheap premier league jerseys]

Manchester City release with Puma, one of the most innovative shirts of this team, and that are, the color blue and purple details had not been the protagonist enough until this season. Even the black away shirt with more information on the sleeves has become one of the most famous and favorite.

Which one is the best of all?

It is incredible to think that a shirt can exist that is considered the best when mention made of all the shirts that have generated fanatical enthusiasm and charm among fans, which have a unique design that is refreshing for each football club aesthetically beautiful.

Still considering all these new designs, not all these shirts had the impact of the one at the top of this ranking.

Based on the fans’ tastes and votes, the shirt considered the best belongs to the football club Juventus, who were not left behind with the innovations of the image of all players. They went into the final season hand in hand with Adidas by wearing colors that nobody would expect.

This new shirt, which is inspired by the Turin stadium’s architecture, has a white background with details on the sleeves and logos in a pastel color that gives charm and freshness to this acclaimed team. This risky choice ended up being a simple and elegant design, becoming the best of the 2019 season.

Remember that the best t-shirt will depend on your criteria and tastes. We are not discouraged, and we hope the new designs of the season will be just as innovative and unique.

