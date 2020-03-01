Why and How To Test Your VPN?

Did you read the newspaper? Sometimes some news is like, ‘X’ celebrity private photos/videos have been leaked or ‘X’ prime ministers email has been hacked and information has been leaked. These are the most common types of privacy and hacking issues the world is currently facing. Usually, celebrities or politically important people use various security measures to protect their sensitive information from the reach of the hackers but still, they fell in trouble. You are not different.

VPN(Virtual Private Network) is the most commonly used and trusted technology to hide the computer as well as the identity of the person using that computer. This technology has evolved the way hackers try to gather information by providing an extra layer of security and masking the original identity. But as a considerable amount of time has gone, there were new ways of gaining access to private information followed by the hackers and attackers. So, it is the best time to think is your information safe?

Why Do You Need to Test Your VPN Service?

VPN technology uses protocols. There are several types of protocols that could be used by VPN technology. If you are using any weak protocols, you are in threat. So, you need to test your VPN whether your protocol strong enough to protect your needs?

Most of the VPN users, after clicking the ‘Connect to VPN’ button do not ever check it twice whether it is actually working or not. There may have several reasons your connection may be broken and your VPN server could not complete the request. As a result, your connection will not a private connection anymore. So, before start using you need to test your connection.

Some VPN service provider software is ‘Buggy’ and this buggy software can break your anonymity.

How to Test: Are Your VPN Really Working?

The testing procedure is really simple. VPN hides your IP and location and provides an IP/Location that is not actual.

First, make a search on Google by writing ‘My IP’. Google will show your public IP. Take note of that specific IP. Type on Google search ‘My IP Location’. There will be several websites. Check your IP location(This should be your original location). Now connect to your VPN service. Complete steps 1 & 2 and check between the previous results. If the result of the two processes is different than your VPN is working. But if some information of full information matches the original one after connecting to VPN, then your VPN actually not working.

There are several ways to use VPN at the OS level or in the browser level. Some of the services are free and some are paid. But always keep in mind, in free services you are actually trading in your personal information with the VPN service providers. So, I suggest you use premium paid services always.

