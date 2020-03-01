What Makes Amsterdam Different than Other Cities in the World?

Amsterdam is one of the most liberal cities in the world. A lot of people even call it, “Europe’s Sin Capital”. The city has broken stereotypes and embraced some of the social taboos with open arms. The most important ones are drugs and red light area. Apart from these, it has a lot to offer as well. A lot of people just misunderstand the city’s vibe at the first glance. You will have to dive deep to dig the old world charm vibe behind the city’s modern glamour to understand what makes Amsterdam different than other cities.

There are a lot of interesting things to do in Amsterdam and that is the main reason which makes it a different city as compared to others.

Culturally Inclined

Amsterdam probably has more culture per square foot as compared to any other city in the world. This is because the city is really tiny and it contains a variety of museums in every nook and corner of the city. Also, it is important to understand that it is not about quantity over quality. In fact, the Dutch capital has some of the best collections in its museums. You can visit the Van Gogh museum, Rijksmuseum and even the Stedelijk Museum. You will surely be amazed by the artworks in all as they contain some world-class pieces. Even the Anne Frank house is worth visiting as it provides insights on the World War II agonies.

Apart from that, it has different museums like Sex museum, funeral museum, torture museum and even hemp museum. People often ask what makes Amsterdam different, but these little things add on to the complete vibe of the city.

Illegal Coffee Shops

Well, Amsterdam is known for its coffee shops. However, what makes it different from the rest of the world is that is that these coffee shops also sell cannabis. Some of them are known for selling buds instead of coffee. However, they are not necessarily legal. Technically, the sale, possession and production of Cannabis is illegal in the whole country. However, coffee shops are allowed to do trading of cannabis. They are given permits for the same.

Are you confused? Well, this is what makes Amsterdam different. This is because soft drugs are not legal in Amsterdam or in Netherlands. However, the government tolerates small scale consumption for sure. In this way, the government is winning. It is because the coffee shops pay them taxes and secondly there are no shady street dealers.

Simple and Convenient

Amsterdam is a small city and thus, it is simple to get around. The whole place is of only 219 kilometres. Apart from that, the city is planned with the concept of vertical living. Hence, Amsterdam has shorter ways and everything is accessible instantly. Even if you are new to the city, you will find it very easy to get familiar with everything. The best part about this place is that it emits a village like charm. Although, at the same time, it has a cosmopolitan vibe with a cultural life as well. This is something that no single city in the world can offer, except for Amsterdam.

A City with Bridges

Amsterdam has some beautiful canals and bridges. Actually, if you have to cross each and every bridge in Amsterdam, then it will probably take you two years to finish all of them. There are 100 kilometres of canals stretched over 1500 bridges in the city. Hence, the whole architecture of the city is also very different and unique.

You should actually go and witness some of the creative bridges in the Dutch capital. One of them is the Nescio Bridge. It is the longest bridge in the whole country of Netherlands. Also, it is a super slim bride and thus, it allows cyclists and walkers only. Apart from that, you should visit the Python Bridge. It has actually won the international foot bridge award. It is the most unusual bridge in the city as it has a red-snake like shape. Apart from that, the canals have a lot of houseboats. Most of them are owned by the locals. The canals fall under the list of must see places in Amsterdam.

Tour the City with Retired Sex Workers

Well, this does not happen anywhere in the world. Although, it happens in Amsterdam. There are two twin sisters Martine and Louis Fokken. They were sex workers and they can be also called as the oldest women in the oldest profession. They both are 74 years old and since, they need to earn money, they thought of taking up tour guiding. The amazing part is that they have a lot of wonderful stories to share. They can also share details about the infamous red light area and thus, you can get an insight in to the glamorous world. They are quite famous in Amsterdam.

Wrapping Up

This is what makes Amsterdam different. It unlocks a complete different world and thus, everyone should experience the city at least once. It is quite different from the boring routine lives that we all live. So, take that break and book a flight to Amsterdam.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

