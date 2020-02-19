Why Dental Caries Occur

The tooth is made up of different parts which include the crown, dentine, gum line, enamel, root, and pulp. The enamel and dentine are essential parts of the teeth. These are the outer covers that help ensure your teeth are strong for daily activities like chewing, grinding, biting, and crunching. They are also the parts of your teeth susceptible to cavity or decay. Ensuring they are strong all the time is vital for healthy teeth. One thing you can try out is fluoride varnish treatment which helps in making your teeth stronger.

Fluoride in the product helps ensure your teeth are stronger than ever. Warding off bacteria from your teeth is also vital in keeping the enamel healthy. You can do this by going for a dental cleaning procedure. It helps to ensure that tartar and bacteria from your teeth are removed completely. Prophy paste is one of the products used during the polishing process, and it helps in the removal of tough stains from your teeth. It will leave the surface of your teeth smooth.

You are at high risk of contracting dental caries when you fail to take proper care of your teeth. Also known as tooth decay or cavities, it is a condition characterized by the destruction of the enamel. Your enamel can become weak, and cracks or holes will start forming on your teeth. Caries can also occur on the dentine section of your teeth. It is a condition that affects both young and older people. Young children can contract it faster than adults because their enamel is not strong compared to that of adults.

The Cause of Dental Caries

Caries is a condition that leads to the wearing out of your teeth and usually occurs as a result of bacteria action. Plaque buildup on your teeth harbors bacteria which digests sugars from the food and beverages you consume. This leads to the production of an acid that causes demineralization of hard tissues on your teeth. Your dentine and enamel will become weak as a result. Cavities will start forming on your teeth, and this can worsen with time if untreated. That is how easy you can contract dental caries.

Preventing Dental Caries

Preventing the condition keeps you at a safe place, and you also don’t have to worry about the costs you may incur on future treatments. The following are ideal ways to prevent dental caries.

Brushing Your Teeth

This is one oral care practice that keeps your teeth free from the dental condition. Food remains on your teeth can lead to plaque buildup. Brushing regularly helps to get rid of such remains, reducing the chances of bacteria forming on your teeth. You should brush your teeth more often using the right toothbrush and paste. Do this twice every day or after your meals.

Flossing

It is another oral care practice you should observe to keep your teeth in good shape. Flossing helps in the removal of dirt and food remains from the spaces between your teeth. Reaching those areas is usually difficult through brushing. You should do this twice every week to make sure your teeth are free from food remains that can spark bacteria buildup.

Dental Checkups

Regular dental checkups are essential in preventing caries because your dentist gets to examine your teeth, check their state, and offer the required treatments. They have modern devices that help them monitor the state of your teeth. Your dentist will also perform different procedures that ensure your teeth are free from caries. Visit them in their wonderful dental clinics every three months to have your teeth examined.

Scaling and Polishing

Plaque buildup on your teeth is one of the leading causes of dental caries. This biofilm gives room for bacteria to work on your teeth. Eliminating plaque or tartar buildup on your teeth reduces your chances of getting dental caries. Plaque is difficult to remove through regular brushing. Dentists have specialized tools and materials that help get rid of the tough stains from your teeth. They will carry out scaling, which involves the removal of plaque. Polishing is the other practice meant to clean the surface of your teeth. Make sure you get this procedure done twice a year.

Fluoride Varnish

Fluoride is a mineral that has always been useful when it comes to strengthening human teeth. Dental care products have the mineral in different amounts. Fluoride varnish is one of the most popular products containing the mineral. It has fluoride in higher concentrations, which is quite different compared to other dental care products. Fluoride varnish treatment helps in strengthening your teeth, keeping you free from dental caries. You can apply it by yourself or visit a dental hygienist who will do it for you. The procedure is also carried out once in a while because of the effectiveness level of fluoride in the product. Fluoride varnish is also ideal for caries prevention because it prevents bacteria buildup on your teeth. You should try this option to keep your teeth in good shape.

Check Your Diet

The food you consume plays a role in the development of such a condition. Bacterial fermentation of food on your teeth leads to the production of acids that make your enamel wear out. This is quite common when you consume starchy foods and other sugary beverages. Bacteria break down sugar from those foods. The acid produced as a result leads to the wearing out of the enamel, raising your chances of getting dental caries. It would help if you changed your diet to avoid experiencing such. Replacing starch or sugary foods with vitamins and calcium-rich foods that make your teeth stronger is the best option.

Seeking fast treatment reduces the chances of the condition from escalating. Monitoring your teeth will help you understand the extent of your situation. You are advised to seek treatment immediately you notice any signs of the condition. Common symptoms of dental caries include increased sensitivity, pain when taking hot or cold foods and beverages, toothache, black or brown stains on your teeth. Visit your dentist immediately you notice such.

Benefits of Managing Dental Caries Fast

Taking swift measures to prevent or treat the condition is beneficial in the following ways.

Good Oral Health

You will always be in the perfect state of dental health when you prevent the condition. The chances of your state escalating and exposing you to other oral illnesses are very minimal. You don’t have to worry about losing your tooth through decay or experiencing bad breath whenever you seek fast treatment for dental caries.

Beautiful Smile

Rocking a beautiful smile is usually difficult when your teeth are not in the perfect shape. The best thing to do is to seek immediate treatment that will ensure your teeth are in great shape all the time. You should treat this condition immediately to leave your teeth looking good for a beautiful smile.

Reduced Treatment Costs

Seeking fast treatment for your condition helps to reduce any costs you may incur in the future from treatments. Leaving your condition to persist may see you suffer a lot of expenses on future treatments. This is because you will be required to pay more for specific procedures you have to undergo. You should treat the condition immediately to prevent any costs that may arise in the future.

Peace of Mind

Peace of mind is essential if you want to run your regular activities smoothly. Getting this can be very difficult when something is not okay with you. Failure to treat this condition can deny you the peace of mind you need. You will always be worried about your dental state. This may affect how you carry out different things in your daily life. You should seek fast treatment for dental caries to have peace of mind and enjoy other benefits.

