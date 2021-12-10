A lot of people are known to renew their wedding vows. If you think it is because they had a glitch-free marriage, that is untrue.

Recently, my husband and I finished 10 years together and renewed our wedding vows. But our marriage has never been easy. Both of us have been opinionated throughout the union, which has strained our marriage to a certain extent. We thought we needed to end our togetherness, but our determination to stay together maybe helped us get through the hard times.





Honestly, hardly any marriage works like a fairytale, though most of us assume that their wedding would be easier before getting married. We had a love marriage and were really excited to get married and start our lives together, but from the very beginning, reality hit us. We were emotionally compatible, but there were a lot of other aspects of staying in a marriage where we had constant clashes. Individually, both of us knew the other person had a good heart, but that did not help us during our arguments.

We decided to see a marriage counselor sort things out in the second year of our marriage. A little of our issues did get better, but we mainly got used to each other, which helped us stay together. We have always heard that love is about accepting the other person as they are, but that gets difficult. When you get married, you may constantly try to change the other person, which will only end up in a quarrel. I have learned this the hard way.

As the years passed and we grew our family, the essence of our relationship went missing somewhere. We became parents of young children, but that was the relationship that existed between us. We only spoke about the kids. Over time, it felt as if we were disconnected as a couple and only connected as parents. Which is when we decided to work on our relationship more.

We started going on dates and reliving pre-married life to ensure that we did not stop loving each other. This was the phase where my husband surprisingly proposed to me and suggested renewing our wedding vows. At first, it sounded silly, but as I thought more about it, it felt like a new chapter in our lives; hence I decided why not?

This marriage was more memorable than the first one as we had spent a decade in each other’s company and still wanted to be together, which is why we had to splurge on extra-special wedding bands, which represented our togetherness.

We have learned that marriage is not about just two people coming together and becoming an entity in the long run. Even after marriage, they are two individuals who have their own lives, which they should not stop living. A little space and bring you much closer, which is why never lose your individuality and let your partner be what they are as well.

