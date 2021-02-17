Being in the 21st century indeed brings a lot of benefits. You might be thinking, why I am talking about the century? Let me tell you doing business in the 19th or 20th century needed hefty and traditional marketing strategies.

With the increase in technologies and Google’s algorithm updates, marketing has become more advantageous than earlier. Digital marketing is now the new traditional business advertising tactics.

Earlier, we had to give ads in the newspaper or television, distribute pamphlets, and many more. Whereas now we have social media platforms and Google (Most important one) for that.

Tell me one thing, if you want to know about the “best SEO service provider,” what would you do? Search it on Google. The answer you will get there is the result of digital advertising. So, without any delay, you should opt for digital marketing services for your business to get customers from all over the world, not just locals.

I believe the digital market is the king in this era of internet advancement, mobile phones, and laptops. How? Let’s see:

Why is Digital Marketing considered as King in the 21st century?

First, let’s see the benefits of opting for digital marketing services for your business:

Yes, that’s true. Digital marketing is indeed a cost-effective way to grow your business. For example, you can choose a PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising as per your budget, from $500 to $5000. However, the amount spent and activities done will directly affect your business.

2. Maximum Visibility and Ideal Customer

Online marketing is about promoting a business on social media, including audio and video platforms. Nowadays, not only youth but every single person spends most of the time on social media or YouTube. When opting for online advertising, you have options to select the customer base, which allows you to connect with the ideal customers around the world.

3. Measurable Activity

Can you measure the outcome of the traditional marketing campaign? No, you can’t. However, that’s not the case in digital marketing. You strategise the campaign, selects the ideal customer base, and even measure its effectiveness.

Above are the three main benefits of digital marketing to back them up here are few facts, that will convince you to opt for the new traditional marketing technique. When we invest in the advertisement of business, our primary focus is to get the conversions.

In 2019, the amount spent on digital marketing and traditional marketing was $109.48 billion and $129.34 billion. (eMarketer)



In 2020, there was a decrease of $2.35 billion spent on traditional marketing and an increase of $21.95 billion spent on digital marketing. (eMarketer)



50% of brands use social media to gain the customer base, and around 61% of businesses get the conversion through social media platforms. (HootSuite) Are you also one of them?



What are you still waiting for? Opt for the best digital marketing services and grow your business effectively.

