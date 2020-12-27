INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















A woman’s hair is more than just a collection of keratinized dead cells. For centuries, hair has become an epitome of femininity and beauty, a belief that has been passed down from generation to generation. Things may have changed nowadays, but a woman’s hair will always remain her crowning glory regardless of its length, color, and texture.

Yet, growing healthy tresses isn’t easy-peasy as you might think. Your body needs the appropriate amount of hair growth vitamins and minerals to produce high-quality hair strands. Unfortunately, most people lack vitamin consumption, which often leads to deficiency issues. For instance, many people may not even be aware that vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, is also necessary for healthy hair growth.

How does vitamin D influence hair growth? Where can you obtain your daily dose of this vitamin? Learn more about the benefits of vitamin D and where you can get this hair growth vitamin.

What to Get: The Upsides of Vitamin D for Your Tresses

1. Your hair follicles need vitamin D for growth.

Keratinocytes are highly specialized epidermal cells that make up your hair follicles, the miniature organs responsible for hair growth. These follicles have vitamin D receptors that attract vitamin D for keratinocyte production. Without adequate vitamin D, there would be insufficient keratinocytes to elongate new hair strands.

2. You can avoid alopecia with vitamin D.

Various studies have shown the relationship between vitamin D deficiency and hair loss problems. Vitamin D dramatically influences hair follicle formation and maintenance, thereby affecting the hair growth cycle. Many investigations showed that vitamin D deficiency has been predominant among patients with androgenetic alopecia (AGA), alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, or diffuse hair loss.

3. Vitamin D helps prevent stress-induced hair loss.

Because your brain has vitamin D receptors, it needs vitamin D for its various functions, such as mood regulation. Studies show that mood swings can trigger stress, and having high-stress levels can result in poor hair quality and may induce hair loss problems.

Where to Get: Sources of Vitamin D for Hair Growth

1. Sunshine

Some people may not like the morning sunshine, but it is an excellent source of vitamin D. In fact, it is a catalyst in vitamin D production. When sunlight hits your body, it triggers a biochemical reaction that creates vitamin D. People who live far away from the equator have less exposure to the sun, making them more vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency. Thus, it is essential to go outside and bask in the sun every day, but make sure to minimize prolonged sun exposure to prevent skin cancer.

2. Salmon and other fatty fishes

Among the fatty fishes usually served on plates, salmon is your richest source of vitamin D. You can also obtain vitamin D from tuna, mackerel, and sardines. These fatty fishes are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss problems.

3. Fortified dairy products

Many dairy products, such as cheese, milk, ice cream, and yogurt, are not only enriched with calcium, but they are also fortified with vitamin D to help strengthen bones and encourage hair growth.

4. Egg yolks

Egg yolks are among the most popular ingredients in hair growth treatments. They are loaded with various hair growth nutrients, such as proteins and vitamins A, E, and D. Not only can you include egg yolks in your daily diet, but you can also add egg yolks in your hair mask concoctions.

Vitamin D is an Essential Hair Growth Vitamin.

“What you eat is what you are.” Yes, what you eat affects how your body functions, but not all meals can provide you with the complete nutrients that your hair needs for hair growth. Therefore, every woman needs to get vitamin D from other sources such as sunlight and multivitamin supplements. It is also vital to use hair growth products fortified with vitamin D. Doing all of these will help you combat any threat to hair growth, thereby keeping your tresses in excellent condition.

