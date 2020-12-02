Coaching becomes essential when we are following the wrong direction or confused about which path to follow. A coach is a mentor that guides their students to perform better and achieve their goals. Lifestyle change has given rise to stress and anxiety. We all are stuck at some point in our lives and misled by our inner-war. A guide is an effective way to overcome the negativities and start with a new vision. High-performance coach tries to find the challenges in their clients and deliver productive results in all aspects- physiology, kinesiology, and psychology. The mentor figures out the line that builds the client’s confidence to become a better version of himself/herself.
