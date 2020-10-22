Zozo Championship 2020 Live Streaming FREE Reddit: Tiger Woods start time, How to watch PGA Tour GOLF Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















2020 Zozo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, coverage, schedule, Tiger Woods start time. Find out when and how to watch PGA Tour in California this week. Just like last week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, this week’s Zozo Championship has moved from the worst time zone for golf fans in the United States trying to watch live golf to the best time zone. The Zozo was moved from Japan to California because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Tiger Woods will tee it up for four rounds alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas at Sherwood Country Club.

Woods is a five-time champion at this course (though at a different event with a smaller field), and he will be — as he always is — the main event this week in a final tune-up for the Masters for most of the top players in the field. We haven’t seen the Big Cat since he missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, but he’s the defending champion here as he took down last year’s edition over Hideki Matsuyama and McIlroy.

The Zozo should again be a terrific viewing experience with Sherwood serving as host, and this our last opportunity to see the biggest stars in the game until that opening round of the Masters three weeks from now. In a no-cut event, we’re guaranteed four rounds from 21 of the 25 best players in the world from sunny California. Here’s how you can watch the Zozo Championship throughout the rest of the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 — Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Tiger Woods joins the fray this week as the PGA Tour moves west from Las Vegas to California and the Zozo Championship, where Woods is the defending champion. There are a lot of converging Tiger trends this week, too, as he holds five titles (all from the Hero World Challenge) at this golf course. This will be the last preparation most of the players in this field (including Tiger) get before playing the Masters in just three weeks, and our last chance to see them before they tee off in Round 1 at Augusta National.

Three things to know

1. Tiger … again? I wrote about this on Monday, but it’s odd that Woods — who has been fairly mediocre of late — is the defending champion here. It’s even odder that he needed a sponsor exemption to get in the field as he did not finish in the top 60 of the FedEx Cup standings in the 2019-20 season (despite winning this golf tournament). Woods is not likely to win, but he was less likely last year before putting on an absolute clinic and defeating Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im and Gary Woodland. Stranger things — much stranger things — have happened than Woods winning at a place where he’s a past champion on a course he’s owned throughout his career.

2. Rory McIlroy’s iron play: One of the biggest storylines for the 2020 Masters will of course be whether Rory McIlroy can complete the career grand slam. If he hits his irons the way he’s currently hitting them, the answer will be no. With this being his last tune-up before Augusta, that will be one of the specific things I’m watching most closely as the tournament unfolds. In his last 13 rounds, Rory has lost strokes to the field with his iron play in seven (!) of them.

3. Finau returns: Another big name for Augusta National will be Tony Finau. He’s missed the last two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test, but has been playing some of the best golf of his career over the past several months and has improved his approach game to a level where he’s flirting with the top 10 in the world. This is a place where he should thrive, but I’m interested to see how fit is he is and how much he’s affected by having the past few weeks off because of his positive test.

Grading the field

It does not include Bryson DeChambeau (Masters preparation), Dustin Johnson (positive COVID-19 test) or Brooks Koepka, but Tiger Woods enters the scene this week, likely for the second-to-last time this calendar year. Also, 21 of the top-25 players in the world are teeing it up this week, which makes for an awesome event no matter the venue or the stakes. Grade: A

