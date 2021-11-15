Moving is a hectic time. Making your apartment feel like home is the key to making the transition a little smoother.

To feel like home, you need to make your new living area comfortable by having all of the essentials. It’s easy to overlook some of the most obvious must-haves with so much on your mind.





To help keep you organized and prepared during your move, here is a list of everything you need to turn that apartment into “home, sweet home.”

Compact Vacuum (Carpet + Hardwood)

One thing you will need the day of your move is a compact vacuum since space is at a premium. The type of vacuum you purchase will depend on the type of flooring in your new living space. Flooring with all carpet will require a vacuum with good suctioning power. If there is a mix of flooring, you will want an adjustable vacuum that can transition between the two.

Toilet Paper

This one doesn’t even need an explanation, but it’s the one thing you’re most likely to forget. Stock up on toilet paper and have it in place on the day of the move. You will be glad you did, and anyone helping you move will thank you too. If you splurge on anything, make it the toilet paper, and don’t buy anything less than two-ply.

Coffeemaker

Start your day off right with a nice cup of jo. The Home Blog lists great options for various coffee makers with grinders. In an apartment, space savers are lifesavers, and we all know that coffee is a lifeline all in itself. Besides, what could make your apartment feel any homier than the smell of fresh coffee brewing?

Bedding

Especially that first night after moving in, you will really appreciate a comfortable place to lay your head. Be sure to have a bed frame, mattress, comforter, and bed linens on hand. In fact, this is probably the first piece of furniture you will want to set up so you can just roll into it after an exhausting day of moving.

Kitchenware

You will need some essentials for your kitchen. These include plates, cups, silverware, and napkins. Eventually, when you’re tired of takeout, you will want to purchase some pots, pans, potholders, and aluminum foil so you can at least heat up a frozen pizza.

Shower Curtain

After toilet paper, the second essential for the bathroom is a shower curtain, so you don’t flood the bathroom. Be sure the shower curtain includes rings for hanging on the shower rod. Most apartments have shower rods installed, but if not, you will need to pick one of those up too.

Mirror

A mirror is another necessity, preferably a full-length one. Everyone needs to check themselves out every once in a while before going out.

Curtains or Blinds

Everyone needs a little privacy. Most apartments come with blinds, but if not, you will either want curtains or blinds up at your windows. Be sure to measure the windows before going shopping, so you will know what size is needed. If going the curtain route, you will also need a rod to hang the curtains on.

Trash Can

Between move-in day, the kitchen, and the bathroom, there will be plenty of trash. So be sure to buy a trash can. You may even want a trash can for every room. You’ll definitely want one for the kitchen and bathroom. Don’t forget the bags to line the trash can.

10.Towels

Another item for the bathroom that you will need to go along with the shower is a bath mat and towels. It’s always a good idea to have two sets of towels so that you have an extra set to use when one is being washed.

11. Household Cleaners

You will want to have household cleaners on hand the day you move in. You may even want to go through the apartment and clean everything before you move in, so you’re guaranteed a fresh and clean start. These cleaners should include dishwasher detergent, laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, stain remover, soap, and cleaners for your shower and toilet.

12. Tool Kit

A tool kit that includes a screwdriver, wrench, hammer, nails, measuring tape, and level will really come in handy when you purchase things that need to be put together, hung on a wall, or repaired.

13. First Aid Kit

Hopefully, this isn’t something you will need often, but it can be a lifesaver when you do. At some point, you’re going to need at the very least a bandaid. Most first aid kits come with not only bandaids but sterile gauzes, tweezers, aspirin, sterile gloves, a thermometer, antiseptics, and eyewash.

You can always run out and purchase these items at the last minute. However, if you make use of this list and buy everything ahead of time, it will save you a lot of time and make your move a lot less stressful.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

