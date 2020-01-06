2020 – A New Year, A New Decade & A Chance For A New You Complete With A New Career!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















We are in 2020 folks! And you know what that means – new year, new decade, new you! At least that is what we all think to ourselves at the beginning of each new year. One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is to lose weight with most people envisioning sweaty gym workouts in their near future. However, physical exercise is only part of the solution and most of the ‘work’ in weight loss comes from a nutritionally balanced diet. This sounds simple in theory and in a perfect world eating right would be simple. What makes eating healthily difficult for many people are the number of food allergies that we now know about, such as gluten and lactose intolerances.

To combat these conditions that are becoming more and more prevalent, each individual needs a specially designed food plan to succeed in gaining optimal health. Proper nutrition and health goes well beyond the food posts we see on #nutrition Instagram posts.

For a comprehensive understanding of how nutrition can help an individual reach their peak health topics such as Chemistry and Biochemistry which covers the nature and reactivity of matter, as well as diving into the structure and function of complex biomolecules need to be covered. Further topics associated with nutrition include the Sociology of Food which covers the cultural, ethical and social dimensions of human nutrition and Medicinal Food Science, covering food additives and natural toxins. Pharmacology teaches students to understand the impact conventional medicine can have on a client’s health, and Energetics of Food draws from the elements of nature to guide students to analyse and diagnose typical imbalances in the body. As you can see, nutritional knowledge is actually quite comprehensive.

Unfortunately, a great deal of Instagram models that make a living out of promoting a healthy lifestyle do not have all of this necessary knowledge. Studying proper nutrition will give you the tools to not only take better care of yourself, but it will also allow you to assess and make judgments on what other people can do to take better care of themselves too.

There are many different career paths one can take after graduating from a course such as the Bachelor of Health Science (Nutritional and Dietetic Medicine) that is offered by Endeavour College of Natural Health. For instance, if you like the connection one can have with an audience, you may choose to become a content creator and work for health publications, or become a presenter and educator working to educate people through conferences, or corporate work events. You may even have the chance to teach the next generation about the benefits of a truly healthy lifestyle. A lot of graduates choose to go into practice for themselves which also provides the benefit of flexible work hours.

If you are interested in learning about proper nutrition and would like to use nutritional knowledge to help others as well as yourself gain and maintain optimal health, the first step is to enrol in a nutritional course. Please see the attached infographic for four of the most popular career paths and consider forging a career based on implementing new healthy lifestyles for 2020 and beyond!

