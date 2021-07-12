We have the British Open, otherwise known as the Open Championship, this week. This will be the first time we crown a champion for Champion Golfer of the year, since Shane Lowery at Royal Portrush back in July of 2019.

The biggest names in golf will return to the holy land of golf back in the United Kingdom. Royal St George’s is known for the unusual humps in the fairways, for example you will hit a shot that you think is perfect right down the middle, suddenly it hits the wrong side of the hump, and you are hitting your next shot in the fescue.





Watch the three hole stretches of 2, 3 and 4 on the front, and holes 13, 14, and 15 on the back. The conditions of links golf can change in the blink of an eye. You can go from torrential rain to sudden gale force winds all within five minutes.

Mental focus is going to be the biggest determining factor that people are sleeping on this week.

As we return to Golf’s holy land here are some storylines to watch for this week. Will an Englishman be able to win at Royal St. George’s since Nick Faldo did it here in 1993? Can Louis Oosthuizen put 4 rounds together to finish on Sunday?

Will we have a first-time major winner this week? How does missing this tournament a year ago impact this year specifically? How does NBC prepare for remote coverage with the unique situations this year having to use third party camera angles?

Predictions:

Winner: Xander Schaffule -4 Cut Line +6

Dark Horse: Ian Poulter

Bold Prediction: Bryson DeChambeau misses the cut

