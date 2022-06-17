PHOTO: USA Today

BOSTON, MA – If there was ever a place for basketball’s most storied shooter in Steph Curry to cement his claim as one of the all-time greats, no place more fitting than the parquet floor of the Boston Celtics in a 103-90 NBA Finals Game 6 win.

Curry, who had already had three NBA titles and two NBA MVP awards to his credit, had never won a Finals MVP, which provided many critics a glaring hole to address, quickly put that to rest in scoring 34 points while going 6-11 from three-point range in a masterpiece before that silenced the notoriously raucous Boston crowd.





Thanks to their Finals win, The Warriors franchise broke a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third place all-time with seventh NBA title, while keeping the Celtics tied at 17 with their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State also becomes the first franchise since the 1991-98 Bulls to win four titles in an eight-season span.

Curry led all Warriors players with 34 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points, Jordan Poole added 15 points and both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 12. For the Celtics, Jaylon Brown led all Boston scorers with 34 points (5-11 from three-point range), Al Horford added 19 points and Jayson Tatum added 13.

