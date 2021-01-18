Photo by Louis Hansel

95% of shoppers in the United States say that they always or sometimes seek healthy food options , according to one report from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) and the American Heart Association. However, when it comes to actually cooking the food at home later, finding a healthy method can seem difficult — especially when quick and easy methods (like microwaving or pan frying) are tempting.

From the benefits of poaching your morning eggs to the countless uses of an air fryer, here are just three healthy methods to try out the next time you’re in the kitchen

The joy of poaching

For anyone looking to cut unhealthy fats out of their diet this year, poaching your food is a wonderful way to start. Poaching involves cooking foods in liquid at a simmering temperature, which allows the moisture to be retained better than other methods like boiling. The liquid used when poaching varies according to what you’re cooking — for example, an egg would generally be poached in water, whereas chicken can be poached in broth, and fruit in wine and water

Poaching is considered to be healthy because it doesn’t require any additional unhealthy fats like oil or butter, which are often used in other popular cooking methods. One useful way to incorporate poaching into your regular cooking habits is by poaching your morning eggs rather than frying them — in addition to the clean look, you can enjoy a protein-rich breakfast, all without any of the unnecessary fat of butter or oil. By using a portable induction hob to poach foods, you can have good control over the temperature of the poaching liquid.

This will allow for better results than your gas or electric stove, and it means you can easily take it with you when you’re cooking away from home.

Stir frying for health

While it might not sound like the healthiest option, stir frying is a great way to create a flavorful and diet-worthy dish. Stir frying is a cooking method that involves cooking smaller pieces of food at a high temperature for a short period of time, and usually entails the use of a wok. Because such little oil is required when using this method of cooking, stir frying is considered a healthy way to cook a variety of different vegetables in one dish, which will retain more nutrients than if they were boiled

Stir frying is a great way to switch up your dinner routine for a different dish each time, as you can use lean proteins such as chicken and shrimp, in addition to veggies of your choosing.

Air frying — healthy, or just a popular trend?

— without the high fat content . Air frying has become a popular trend of late, but despite having the word “frying” in its name, it’s still well-regarded as a healthy option for cooking a wide variety of foods. This is because air frying doesn’t involve much oil at all when compared to methods such as deep frying, but it is known for creating similar results in terms of taste when it comes to popular fried foods

Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food to cook it, consequently resulting in the crispy exterior that we all know and love. This can essentially make for a healthier way to indulge in your fried favorites, including chicken, potatoes, and even empanadas — making an air fryer a versatile must-have appliance for any kitchen.

Eating healthier might sound like a daunting challenge to many, but it can easily be achieved by simply opting for healthier cooking methods. From stir frying to poaching and air frying, there are a variety of methods that you can use to cook your favorite foods in a healthier way.

