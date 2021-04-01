Experts consider early childhood a time of exceptional growth in the different aspects of a person’s life. During this stage, brain development is highest, but children are easily influenced by their environment and the other people surrounding them. This is why children must be given a conducive environment for learning during this age.

Early childhood learning is considered by many as the most crucial education a person can receive. This is because it aims to provide a holistic approach to learning that develops a child’s emotional, cognitive, social, and physical well-being for a better future. Here are four ways on how your children can benefit from an early childhood education centre

Improve Numeracy and Literacy Skills

Any teacher will tell you that numeracy and literacy skills are the foundation for education. Unfortunately, most children develop these skills simply by counting, reading, and writing, which is not as effective as other methods.

In early childhood learning centres, children develop literacy and numeracy skills by listening to stories, drawing shapes on different mediums, talking about images, and playing music. In this way, children are improving the foundational skills for formal schooling and having fun along the way.

According to UNESCO, children who attend an early childhood education centre perform much better on numeracy and literacy tests than their peers who did not receive high-quality early education.

Learn Exceptional Habits

Habits are important because it allows an individual to function effectively and efficiently, especially for everyday tasks or activities. This is why children should be taught good habits at a very early age, how to develop them and establish daily routines. Fortunately, this is what early childhood learning centres do.

Early learning centres will teach your children easy habits, such as brushing their teeth, packing their bags, and eating properly, to name a few. In this way, they will create a structured environment for themselves and develop helpful habits that they can use when they start formal schooling.

A Successful Future

Perhaps the greatest benefit of early childhood learning is its effect on future success. According to a study, individuals that had received high-quality education from an early learning centre when they were children were more likely to graduate from university and be continuously employed.

On the other hand, children who did not attend early learning classes are 40% more likely to start formal schooling at a developmental disadvantage. So, if you want your child to have a head start before they start school or have a bright and successful future, enrolling them in an early learning centre is something that you should prioritise.

Develop Emotional Intelligence

One of the most difficult skills for a child to develop is emotional resilience. This is why most children occasionally experience having tantrums. The best way to prevent this is by developing a child’s emotional intelligence, taught in an early childhood learning centre.

In an early learning centre, your child will learn how to get along with other children and communicate effectively what they feel. This helps improve the social skills of your child that will make them build friendships and develop relationships easier when they grow older.

Conclusion

Whether your child is about to start formal schooling soon, or maybe a few years from now, an early learning centre is something that you should undoubtedly consider. Check out a reliable and trusted learning centre today, and provide your child with the best environment for learning!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

