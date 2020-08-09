5 Best Herbs to Balance Hormones

Hormonal imbalances drain the body, affect the organs, and all over create discomfort. Women who suffer from PMS are accustomed to irritability and mood swings associated with an overflow of hormones. Men commonly suffer from deficiencies like lower libido and sperm counts.

But mother nature has your back if you prefer a more holistic relation to your body’s balance. No matter the reason for hormonal ailments, these five best herbs that balance hormones give studied and proven relief to these negative effects.

Vitex Agnus-Castus

Although the Vitex world covers 250 species, the more common Vitex Agnus-castus aids hormonal imbalances related to women’s menstrual cycles and reproductive health.

This popular hormone helper also goes by Monk Pepper or Chasteberry. Vitex is widely used in Western Asia and the Mediterranean, gaining popularity throughout the 19th century.

It reduces PMS irritations, alleviating headaches, constipation, and hot flashes associated with menopause. Some clinical studies have shown that it reduces the effects of endometriosis, proving that Vitex is a potent regulator for estrogen and progesterone levels.

This “Queen of Herbs” allows your body to regulate hormones by reducing prolactin production from the pituitary gland, which increases breastmilk after birth and lowers sex drive. Check with a doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding before taking any supplements.

Maca

Maca’s herbal magic lies in its wholeness. Most herbs are one-sided, only helping regulate estrogen and progesterone levels, but Maca does both by stimulating the pituitary functions and hypothalamus. Thus, improving all the endocrine gland functions.

What makes this herb a top herbal hormone balancer is its effect on both the genders. Known as Peruvian ginseng, this adaptogen is a stress reducer. It also boosts libido, sperm count, and aids women through perimenopausal stresses — fatigue, mood swings, night sweats, while increasing sex drive.

Maca is full of calcium, iron, fiber, and amino acids. These building blocks are what make Maca such a balanced part or hormonal stimulation. Moreover, these traits explain why Peruvians regularly use it for cooking.

Maca’s culinary profile carries the same characteristics as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower, making it a cruciferous vegetable. However, the medicinal part of the plant forms underground. Due to its earthy, nutty flavor, it is enjoyed in shakes or oatmeal. It also comes in capsules for those who don’t like the taste.

Kratom

Kratom has been gaining popularity over the past decade. Followed by a rise in opiate use, “Maeng Da” has taken the stage as one of the most powerful herbal remedies for withdrawal symptoms from opiates. Kratom aids pain management associated with processing out of opiate addiction while aiding mental and body stress factors.



https://pixabay.com/photos/capsule-herbal-medicine-drug-229306/

Kratom can balance hormones, enhance mental health, and anxiety, which are the same symptoms of hormone imbalance associated with drug rehabilitation. It soothes and calms the nerves and can be taken as a supplement in tea or coffee. In its native Thailand, people chew the leaves to ease anxiety, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation.

The Kratom leaf debate places it as addictive as opiates because of its popularity with recovering addicts. However, studies show that the leaf gives the same effect as opioids without the side effects such as testosterone depletion, making it ideal for anyone looking to ease anxiety and pain while enhancing mood.

Kratom is found in stores across the US and worldwide. By simply searching “bulk kratom near me,” you will find wholesalers near and far.

Red Raspberry Leaf

Although Red Raspberry Leaf works in boosting fertility in both men and women, its main healing properties are in female reproductive health. Its earthy-sweet tones are a pleasant way to get essential minerals and vitamin C.

Red raspberry leaves strengthen the uterus and aid in PMS symptom relief. Pregnant women can have it as a tea during later-trimesters. However, specialists suggest not drinking this tea during early-term pregnancy to prevent preterm birth. It is also high in estrogen and may negatively affect other fertility organ disorders such as uterine fibroids, breast and uterine cancer, and endometriosis.

When used in late-term pregnancy, it may prevent miscarriage or hemorrhaging during birth. It is also known to help fight morning sickness and cramping of all types: legs, intestinal, and PMS.

The ellagic acid, anthocyanins and quercetin trifecta work as antifungals, fighting against IBS and yeast infection. And studies also show that the red raspberry leaf helps with joint inflammation, hot flashes, irritability, and even memory loss association in menopause.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle herbal remedy proves that clean liver processes associated with thyroid function are vital to the body producing well balanced and healthy hormone functions. When the liver doesn’t process correctly, estrogen and progesterone levels rise due to buildup.



https://pixabay.com/photos/milk-thistle-flower-blossom-bloom-4952783/

When you break the white veiny stem, it seeps a thick white, mucousy liquid. However, the main ingredient, silymarin, is extracted from the seed. It also carries silychristin, which is a proven thyroid inhibitor that can treat hyperthyroidism.

There isn’t much proof of the direct correlation between milk thistle’s silymarin and the thyroid. But the indirect effects of strong liver cleansing properties play a significant role in how milk thistle helps regulate hormones.

The thyroid produces hormones that promote healthy organ growth, and the liver processes those hormones to help regulate how they affect the endocrine system. Therefore, how your liver feels affects how your hormones balance, and this is what makes the milk thistle such a powerful additive to your hormone balanced diet.

Final Thought

Although it seems that herbal medicine is the new craze, it is the backbone of where medicine originated from. Natives across the globe have built their lives on natural remedies for millennia, offering intel into the secrets of plant’s relation to human nature.

Seventy percent of all human-made medicine is derived from plants, which also proves that nature knows best. Most of these plant medicines can be found at your local pharmacy and are readily available online in bulk.

Herbal remedies are a potent alternative to synthetic drugs. And the best part about most of them, you can grow herbs and make teas and elixirs yourself. The best herbs can balance your hormones and help you lead a healthier life.

