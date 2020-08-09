What Is Mouth-to-Lung and Direct-to-Lung Vaping?



If you’re new to vaping, you probably find a lot of information that can be slightly confusing. It’s not enough to randomly choose a vaping device and pick your favorite e-juice flavor. You have to think about the PG/VG ratio and your vaping style to have a satisfying experience.

But how on earth can you know your vaping style when you haven’t even begun vaping?

Well, there are two different styles of vaping – mouth-to-lung and direct-to-lung. Take a look at how they are different because that will help you pick the right device and vape juice for your needs.

Mouth-to-Lung Vaping



Mouth-to-lung (MTL) vaping refers to taking a draw and holding the vapor in your mouth before inhaling it into your lungs.

When vaping like this, you feel a slight throat sensation known as a throat hit. Since this vaping method produces a very smooth throat hit, it’s usually a better option for beginners than direct-to-lung vaping.

High-Ohm Vaping Devices

High-ohm vaping devices (1Ω and higher) are the best for MTL vaping. That’s because you need less vapor for mouth-to-lung draws, which means your vaping device needs a coil that requires less power and is more resistant to heat.

If you use a sub-ohm device with a low-resistance coil and try MTL, it could get hot quickly and negatively affect your experience. The most significant difference would be the flavor, which might not have as satisfying a taste as you may expect.

However, there are also sub-ohm coils explicitly designed for MTL vaping devices. But you don’t have to worry about potentially choosing the wrong coils, because the label will say whether they’re MTL or DTL coils.

High-PG Vape Juices

E-juices are a combination of both PG (propylene glycol) and VG (vegetable glycerine), as well as nicotine (optional) and flavoring.

Vape juices primarily based on PG are a better choice for MTL vaping. That’s because PG gives a smooth throat hit and doesn’t produce much vapor, so it also goes well with high-resistance coils.

A good PG/VG ratio to start with regarding MTL vaping is 50:50, but you can experiment and find your ideal ratio. But regardless of your vaping style, the vape juice you choose will make all the difference. Take the time to explore as many e-liquids as you can to find your favorite flavor.

Make sure you focus on the quality, and carefully read the labels to check all the ingredients. ejuices.com pure vape juices make you feel so good that it may not even matter how you inhale the vapor. They can still provide you with a wonderful vaping experience.

Direct-to-Lung Vaping



Direct-to-lung (DTL) vaping refers to taking a draw and inhaling it directly into the lungs without holding it in your mouth. Pretty self-explanatory.

This vaping style produces a much harsher throat hit than MTL, so it may not be particularly comfortable for newbies. If you’ve never vaped before, you may start coughing after your first DTL draw.

But if you’re an experienced vaper who is excited about the so-called “cloud-chasing,” then DTL might be what you’re looking for. It produces more vapor than MTL, so you can even enjoy all the fun vapor tricks.

Sub-Ohm Vaping Devices

Vaping devices with sub-ohm coils are low-resistance coils (below 1Ω), are the best for DTL vaping.

That’s because sub-ohm coils require more power, so they heat vape juices at higher temperatures. That process produces more vapor, which is perfect for chasing clouds.

High-VG Vape Juices

Since sub-ohm coils use more power to heat the vape juice, you need an e-juice that can withstand that heat and preserve the flavor.

Vape juices based primarily on VG are more concentrated, so they are a better option for DTL vaping.

High-VG vape juices also produce more vapor and are responsible for giving you a harsher throat hit. Again, that may not be a great choice if you’re new to vaping.

If you want both to chase clouds and enjoy a delectable flavor, you may need to choose between the two. VG-based juices don’t preserve too much flavor. They’re better only if you’re looking for a stronger throat hit and cloud chasing.

The most common PG/VG ratios for DTL vaping are 70:30 and 80:20. Of course, you can make your ratio once you have a good idea of what works for you.

Which Is Better: MTL or DTL?

Only you can answer this question because it’s all a matter of personal preference. Hopefully, you now understand the differences between mouth-to-lung and direct-to-lung vaping, so you can make an informed decision.

The rule of the thumb is to start with the MTL style when you’re a beginner, before giving the DTL style a try. That way, you can make sure you have a pleasant vaping experience and choose what personally works for you best.

