5 Best Tools That Help You Manage The Remote Working Teams

Remote working or work-from-home options have been on the rise for some time now. More so, COVID 19 has forced the workers to quickly adapt the remote working schedules, or home office habits so that WFH becomes manageable.

However, remote working brings so many challenges, making it difficult to keep the remote working team on track. Luckily, there are remote work tools to simplify the process and boost your team’s productivity.

Below are the five best tools you can consider to make the tedious task of managing the remote teams a breeze-

Trello

As a project manager, you have so many tasks to look after. Building a strong project requires you to track the task status, manage information, or pull in the right stakeholders to keep everything on track.

Trello enables you to manage the A-Z project management tasks, helping you organize the tasks in a fun and flexible way. With Trello’s boards, you can divide the task into steps, assign work to the remote teams, and track your team’s progress.

By unleashing the power of built-in automation across the entire team with Butler, you can delete the tedious tasks from your list, such as custom card, board buttons, due date commands, rule-based triggers, etc.

Slack

Slack is an amazing remote work communication tool that brings the remote teams under one roof. Using this tool, you can organize conversations into channels. The team members can join or leave the conversation as needed.

You can also have a conversation in threads so that the chat doesn’t get in the way of main project topics. One of the most significant features of this tool is that it allows instant messaging, allowing a seamless collaboration with teams for live communication.

Besides, users can set their availability status to focus on their individual tasks. You can drag and drop images, videos, PDFs or other files for sharing. Also, you can ask the team members to show their work in real-time for better collaboration.

Xtensio

Xtensio is one of the most useful remote work tools to streamline the workflow by collaborating with the remote teams. It comes with plenty of features, such as the ability to create sales sheets, agendas, pitches, case studies, and an eye-catching presentation.

The changes you make to the files get automatically saved or synced across all the devices. You can have a seamless interaction with your fellow teammates or employees. Thus, if you want a high level of management proficiency, Xtensio is a must-have collaboration for you!

Google Drive

Perhaps, there’s no need to say a great deal about Google Drive. It’s a great cloud alternative to MS Office that works better for managing the remote work teams than the other Microsoft tools.

Here, you can create presentations, word documents, spreadsheets, etc. for free. Google Drive makes it easy for remote teams to share, upload, or collaborate on different files.

One thing that makes it outshine Microsoft Drive is that it allows real-time collaboration on the Google Doc files without lagging. As Google doc files can be easily synced across all the devices, you can view or update them from anywhere.

Basecamp

Basecamp is quite a very popular project management tool among teams, managers, agencies, and freelancers. With simple functionality, incredible usability, and great design, this collaboration software helps the remote teams to manage the projects and communicate effectively.

On this platform, you can access an array of features for sharing your feedback, reviewing the tasks, and organizing conversations. This way, you can keep all your employees working remotely on the same page.

Conclusion

Managing remote teams can be challenging at times. However, investing in the best collaboration tools can make it easier for you to keep the remote working team on track. Adding some of the tools mentioned above can turn your remote team into a more productive workplace.

