5 Countries to Enjoy Spicy Delicious Food

If you have heard of the Ghost Chilli or the Bhoot Jolokia pepper, then you are either an enthusiast for flavours, like a slight spicy kick to your food or enjoy spicy delicious food. The Bhoot Jolokia is the spiciest chilli and it can be found in India. Many say that eating spicy food has health benefits such as longevity, weight loss and even immunity. However, eating spicy dishes is more about love and passion rather than a requirement. So, if you love eating spicy dishes, here are 5 countries where you can enjoy deliciously spicy meals.

Korea

Korean food is spicy and I mean spicy hot! Buldak or literally Fire Chicken is super-hot and spicy because of gochujang sauce and chilli powder. If you eat it, you will literally be breathing fire! The gochujang sauce is used generously in most Korean recipes. It is a spicy chilli paste made from glutinous rice, soybean, barley malt, chilli peppers and salt. The braised short-rib stew is made from chillies and gochujang sauce, making it a spicy rib stew and a popular dish. From spicy noodle soup to stir fried octopus, a dollop of gochujang adds the magic.

Jamaica

Jamaican dishes are quite spicy, very much like other Caribbean countries. The scotch bonnet pepper is one addition that is added to spicy recipes, including jerk chicken. Jamaican cuisine is influenced by different ethnicities, by immigrants who inhabited the island. The pepper pot soup, curry goat and Escovitch Fish are dishes that will satisfy any spice lover’s craving. Made with callaloo, scotch bonnet peppers and beef broth, pepper pot soup is a definite winner. A trip to Jamaica or a Jamaican restaurant is definitely in order to enjoy spicy delicious food.

Peru

Peruvian cuisine is quite diverse with potatoes, tubers, legumes and corn as staples with bold favours added to it. The lomosaltado is a mix of beef strips, tomatoes, soy, onions, aji chillies and other spices; creating a delicious gravy that is served at almost all Peruvian restaurants. Try the potatoes in a spicy cheese sauce, which may look mild but it packs quite a punch. Lime, ajiamarillo and queso fresco add to the burn. The ultimate spicy dish is the stuffed spicy peppers where the red ajirocoto peppers are stuffed with beef, garlic, onions, spices and herbs and then baked in a sauce. Try some of the Peruvian dishes to satisfy that spice craving.

Pakistan

The food in Pakistan is a mix of cooking traditions in Asia and the Indian subcontinent. The cuisine is described as spicy and well-seasoned, wherein vegetables and meat are marinated and cooked with fresh local spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. The garam masala is a widely used spice mix in most of the dishes. The food isn’t necessarily hot but highly flavoured. Be it a delicious nihari – a stew made of tender meat chunks and spices or a karahi curry cooked in fat and tomato broth, it is undoubtedly yummy. The mutton korma is a dish that you must try in one of the local restaurants. The Mochi Gate is one of the best places to visit in Lahore for seekh kebabs, Chapli kebabs, biryani and pilafs make some of the spiciest and delicious foods that you must try in Pakistan.

Ethiopia

The cuisine in Ethiopia consists of spicy meat dishes and vegetables. Traditional ingredients like spices, chilli, garlic, ginger and clarified butter are used in recipes. The chicken stew or doro wat is a tasty mix of berbere spice and red onions to create a distinct blend of flavours. Do try the local meat dishes made with spices but also the vegetarian ones like shiro. Most meals are cooked generously with spices to add unique flavours.

