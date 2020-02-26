5 Important Factors When Starting Your Website

Some people are afraid of new technology. They are too intimidated thinking they are not techy-savvy to create a website for their business. Well, do not be some people. One thing you should keep in mind is that new technology is your friend. It is there to help you and to make things a lot easier for you. And creating a website for your business does not only make things easier for you – it will also boost your sales. In this article, we will share some important factors to remember when starting your website.

1. Choose a good domain name – this is the first big decision to make. You should choose a domain name that is easy to remember and easy to spell too. You want your audience to easily remember your site as they think of the product or service that you offer. Forget about including numbers or special characters like hyphen since these can be confusing. So just keep it short and simple as possible. Take your domain search task seriously.

2. Choose a hosting site – to publish your website, you need to have a hosting site that will host and run your site. Choose a reliable hosting site that has low down time, fast loading and connection and best of all, they should have a 24/7 support team to assist you in case an emergency happens. You do not want your site to be down during peak hours so you need to have a contact with the hosting site.

3. Prepare content before you go live – content is still king so be sure that you have at least 1 month worth of content that you can publish twice a week or so. If you will be posting products then be sure to include complete product details that will help users to decide if it is something that they are looking for. Do not post deceiving photos. Instead you should post actual and “un photoshopped” photos to keep it real all the time. You do not want customers posting reviews that the products they received are nothing like the ones posted in your site.

4. Including important pages to assist users – there are staple pages in a website that users usually check out before they go to your sales page. Users are very meticulous these days so gain their trust through Contact Us page that have complete contact details like email address, phone number, office address and others, About Us page wherein you introduce yourself, your business and products or service they offer and finally Terms of Use where you mention all rules and regulations of your website.

5. Include social media share and like buttons – finally, make sure to include social media likes and shares buttons to gain more views and followers. Also, you should link your site to your business’ official social media accounts like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

If you are starting a business then we highly recommend to start a website for this. You will be able to enjoy many advantages and it is indeed a good boost exposure and sales-wise for your business.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

