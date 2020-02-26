A Guide How to Clean Up Your Messy Mailbox

Nobody likes an unorganized and messy mailbox full of junk and spam messages. It doesn’t only look bad but also creates a lot of problems at work. That is why you have to know efficient email management tips so that you can handle your mailbox effectively and keep it clean and tidy. An overflowing mailbox is a huge problem as you need to check it again and again in order to keep track of things that create stress and distraction. In this article we will analyze in detail and find out how to clean up your messy mailbox using the email cleanup tools and techniques mentioned below.

Unsubscribe From Unwanted Emails: One of the top reasons for a messy mailbox is too many unwanted and unnecessary emails. These emails generally come from unnecessary subscriptions of newsletters, advertisements, and many other things that fulfill our mailbox completely. In order to reduce unwanted emails in your mailbox, the first thing you need to do is to unsubscribe from such types of messages. Very soon you will see that your mailbox looks cleaner and more organized than before because you receive less unwanted emails.

Use Email Cleanup Tools: If you do not have time to organize or clean your mailbox manually you can use email cleanup tools such as Clean Email, Mailstrom, Triage, and Boomerang which will help you to clean and organize your inbox almost without your efforts. These tools will automatically categorize the emails into different groups based on their importance, subject, bodyline or sender. This way you can easily delete the unwanted messages and keep the rest. These email cleanup tools will also show you notifications and remind you to organize and delete junk emails every day.

Setup Rules and Filters: You need to set up certain rules and filters in your mailbox so that emails are categorized automatically and moved to the separate folders. This really helps a lot in keeping your mailbox clean and tidy and keeps you away from arranging all the emails. When your emails are in the respective folders you do not have to waste time searching the whole day for a particular email because you can get it easily in its respective folders. Likewise, spam and junk filters will automatically identify unwanted and useless emails and move them to the spam box so that your mailbox is free from any kind of a

Timely Deletion: Nothing can be more effective than deleting all the unimportant emails from your mailbox as soon as you get them. This will not take too much time and will simply not allow any junk emails to get to your mailbox. Go through the messages in your mailbox and when you find an email that needs to be deleted, find out who the sender is and simply block that sender so that he or she cannot send any further unwanted emails. This will help you to keep your mailbox clean.

If you follow simple email management strategies mentioned above you will not have to deal with the mess in your mailbox in the future.