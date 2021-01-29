The preparations for IPL 2021 has already begun. And on January 20, 2021, all the Indian Premier League teams had submitted their list of released and retained players ahead of the IPL cricket 2021 auction. And according to that, players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mujeeb ur Rahman along with Indian players like Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla, were all released by their respective teams. As a result, we might get to see some players who may go unsold in the IPL 2021 auctions.

1. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Released by Mumbai Indians)

It was definitely a surprising thing to see that the Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter Nile is not retained by his Team Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auctions 2021.

Although, he didn’t have the greatest seasons with the ball. But his bowling definitely benefited Team to the victory in the final.

The player was bought by the Team for Rs. 7 crores in the last auction. In 33 IPL matches, he has taken 41 wickets and has a strike rate of 17.

However, the player has a long history of injuries. And this made him out from most of the IPL cricket tournaments. For example, in 2018, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But he could not play because of an injury.

2. Sheldon Cottrell (Released by Kings XI Punjab)

The next name is Sheldon Cottrell. In the last season of IPL, the played failed to bring big rewards for King XI Punjab. He was bought at a price of Rs.8.5 crores, but he only managed to get six wickets over the course of the IPL 2020 season.

Also, the left-arm paceman Jamaica leaked runs at 9 an over, which made Sheldon Cottrell a liability for the team. Also, he does not have a great history with batting. So it should be believed that he will go unsold.

3. Kedar Jadhav (Released by Chennai Super Kings)

If you look back a couple of years, Kedar Jadhav was one of the important members of the Indian Team. He is known for being a useful finisher with the bat. And a part-time off-spinner. And he was a crucial part of the CSK setup.

However, over the last year, his form and fitness have reduced his performance on the field. Last year he was sold for Rs 7.8 crore, and it was quite low.

Also, he had only scored 62 runs at an average of 20 in the 2020 edition. Also, as he is at the age of 36, he might fail to get into any team in the upcoming auction.

4. Moeen Ali (Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Moeen Ali is an all-rounder player, and he has been a part of the England Team for all forms of cricket. But he fails to live up to his ultimate performance during IPL cricket games. Even in the last season, RCB did not let Moeen Ali to play most of the games.

And before IPL 2021 takes off, he was released by the Team. Also, in the last year, Moeen Ali played only 3 matches and picked up only one wicket, and scored 12 runs. So it’s not really a surprise that he was released from the Team.

5. Jimmy Neesham (Released by Kings XI Punjab)

Finally, there is Jimmy Neesham. Jimmy Neesham is the all-rounder player of New Zealand. And he was one of the start performers in the 2019 ICC 50-over World Cup final. However, he failed to deliver the same performance to his Team Kings XI in IPL.

Last season, he only played 5 matches, and he could only manage 19 runs. Also, he got only two wickets. Hence it was obvious that he was released from the Team.

