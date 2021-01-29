Generating buzz on social media is one of the best ways to draw new eyes to your business. Everyone has a phone in their hand where they have instant access to nonstop content.

Believe it or not, there is a right and wrong way to handle your social media presence.

When you market your business on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, there are a few things you need to know first. Take into account these do’s and don’ts of social media before you start putting your business out there.

Do: Fully Fill Out Your Profiles

People don’t want to make guesses about your business. When there is information missing, they’re more likely to click away from your page.

Everything your audience should know about your business must be readily available.

You must fill out as much information as possible on all your social media accounts. That way, when people are on your page, they can easily find out more about your business. They may even find their way to being a customer.

Do: Be Honest About Your Business

Always post the truth about your business.

This doesn’t apply to telling straight-up lies (which you obviously shouldn’t do at any point) but to any misrepresentation. It’s easy to fall for the glamour of social media. Just make sure you’re honest with your audience.

Your customers will appreciate the truth. And they’re more likely to stick around and leave glowing reviews when they get what you promise.

Do: Give Credit Where Credit Is Due

Social media makes it far too simple to plagiarize other people. While you may not be taking credit for things you didn’t make, leaving off the proper credit isn’t much better.

When possible, share things directly from the source. If you can’t, then make sure you link back to the creator’s original post.

Always make it perfectly clear whose ideas you’re sharing, so it doesn’t seem like you’re trying to claim it as your own. Plus, crediting sources makes it simple for your audience to find the creator while giving you added credibility.

Do: Follow Meaningful Accounts

Follow accounts with a purpose, not just because they are there. Look for accounts that post and share things that are in line with your business and morals. You want accounts that represent the same things you do.

Ask yourself: would you share most of what they post with your customers?

If the answer is no, do not follow them from your business account. Following everyone dilutes your timelines and your appearance as a business.

Do: Engage With Your Customers

Social media is, above all else, a community. It’s a place for you to get closer to your customers to better provide your service to them.

That’s why it’s so essential for you to get involved with your audience on social media.

Comment on their stories, offer help to problems, answer questions they have, and make them feel like they matter. Active involvement creates a positive feeling and makes your followers stick around.

Don’t: Mix Business With Personal Stuff

Always keep your business profiles separate from your personal profiles. Make sure you keep what you post on each profile geared toward their purpose.

Remember that everything lasts on the internet.

Anything you post to your personal page reflects on your business like it would if you posted it straight to your business account. As the owner, you are under scrutiny, so it’s worth keeping in mind whenever you post.

Don’t: #Add a #Million #Hashtags

Using hashtags is essential on social media to reach your target audience. It lets you add information to posts, shows your support for different causes, and builds your brand.

But trust us, there is a phenomena called #overkill.

Using too many hashtags is bad for business. It drives people away from your page when they see a paragraph worth of hashtags under your posts. Practice moderation and keep that urge in check, and you should be just fine!

Don’t: Share Too Much

What? Oversharing on social media? Surely that’s impossible.

Unfortunately, it’s very possible, especially when it comes to business profiles. People don’t want to see constant posts from your page that clogs their timelines. You have to leave a little breathing room.

Keep your posts relevant, informative, and purposeful, so you don’t end up driving followers away.

Believe it or not, you should post a certain number of times on each kind of social media for the best results.

If you’re going to post more for a short time due to an event or something important going on, give your audience a heads up. They’ll appreciate the notice and won’t feel annoyed and unfollow you.

Don’t: Constantly Ask for Shares and Likes

The last thing you want people assuming is you’re desperate for interaction.

Don’t bug your followers for shares and retweets through posts, comments, and messages. That’s the worst way actually to gain a larger audience. No one wants information shoved down their throats.

A little nudge now and then is fine, but you should allow engagement to happen naturally for the most part.

Don’t: Post Any Knee-Jerk Reactions

We’re all human, but you have to rein in your reactions on your business page.

When negativity arises, resist the urge to reply immediately with your first reaction. It’s hard to ignore that instinct, especially if someone is rude about your business.

But you must resist!

No matter what you do after the fact, you can’t get rid of that drama.

In Conclusion

Social media is the ultimate digital marketing tool and a great way to put your business in front of new eyes. But only if you use it correctly. That’s why we made this list to help you out.

Knowledge is power, and knowing the proper etiquette for social media will take you far.

Follow these do’s and don’ts to give your business the best chance to thrive on social media. By making the right moves, you might just end up trending!

Adam Marshall is a freelance writer who specializes in all things apartment organization, real estate, and college advice. He currently works with Grove at Murfreesboro to help them with their online marketing.

