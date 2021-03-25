If the first thing you think about when you wake up is getting to your coffee pot, you know the enjoyment of that initial sip.

As you drink your coffee, you don’t want the stress of the day or anyone else’s issues to take away from the pleasure. It’s a short time when nothing matters but what’s in your mug and what you’re doing right then.

This is your time, and when you add an enjoyable activity while you’re drinking your coffee, there’s nothing better.

Instead of thinking about the day ahead or writing out a to-do list, try these five relaxing things as you enjoy a nice cup of coffee. It will make the flavor taste even more divine!

1. Listen to a Podcast

Upbeat music is a must to get you through the day. But when you’re sitting with your hands around a nice warm mug of coffee, it isn’t quite the right background noise.

Find a podcast that motivates you to get the day started. Everyone’s blood-firing inspiration is different.

Maybe you prefer to begin your morning saturating your mind with knowledge, like with a TED Radio hour Talk Podcast . Or you’d rather be reminded of how far you’ve come and the goals you’ve set, in which case Apple’s Daily Motivation Podcast is a recommendation.

Once you find a regular streaming app that gets your juices flowing, let it play in the background as you spend a few minutes enjoying your drink.

2. Tend to Your Plants

Did you know that plants have calming, anxiety-relieving powers?

Indoor and outdoor plants have a lot of mental and physical health benefits. As you drink your coffee, there isn’t much you can do that’s more beneficial than tending to your plants at the same time.

When you’re weeding and pruning, you’re getting physical activity and burning calories. However, if you’re trying to relax, stick to the indoor plants first thing in the morning.

Studies show that taking care of plants can lower your blood pressure. Being around vegetation has a soothing effect on most people. Interacting with your plants is a way to start your day off with less anxiety, whereas the same studies show that computer work adds stress.

3. Browse Your Favorite News Highlights

Reading is an enjoyment we rarely have time for in our busy days. You could pick up a book and get swept away in the story, but if your coffee time is limited, stick to the news highlights.

If you can handle the daily headlines without your blood pressure going through the roof, read on! Otherwise, limit your skimming to your favorite industries.

What’s your go-to for your day-to-day knowledge? Celebrity gossip? The stock market? Science and technology?

Or maybe you love learning about coffee and are on your way to becoming a connoisseur. If that’s the case, you can learn more about how to do that in this guide .

Sync your phone or computer to send you the most updated news in your preferred categories. Or go with an old-fashioned paper subscription and read it each morning with your cup of joe.

4. Enjoy Nature

If you’re an early bird, time your coffee cup with the sunrise and sit on your porch while you wait for it to come up. As you drink your coffee, relax and observe the sights and sounds of nature around you.

This could easily end up being your favorite thing to do. If so, invest in a bird feeder and grab a book on ornithology to become a bird-watcher. Buy a bag of peanuts to feed the squirrels or chipmunks.

Immerse yourself in nature until the sun comes up, and start your day refreshed and invigorated.

5. Journal

Journaling is considered one of the best activities to do in the morning to relieve stress. There’s no set way to do it right. Whatever works for you is a good way to journal as you enjoy your coffee.

Some people use the “Dear Diary” method and write about what’s going on in their lives at the time. This is a smart way to work out things you might not have realized were bothering you or come up with solutions to obstacles.

Others enjoy the “brain dump” technique. For this, you set a timer and grab a pen. Then, just start writing everything that comes into your mind. There are a lot of thoughts there waiting for your attention.

With a brain dump, you get them all on paper, getting them out of your head so you can focus on your day.

Conclusion

To a non-coffee connoisseur, the time you spend drinking your coffee is no different than any other meal or beverage. But you know better.

Make the most of that precious time while your coffee’s hot and the day’s pressure is not by doing one of these five relaxing activities.

