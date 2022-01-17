Leggings have been a staple workout piece of clothing for many years. However, due to the rise of athleisure as a fashion concept, you can now wear them with almost anything, for almost any occasion. Can’t come up with a perfect outfit for a casual day out? A pair of leggings and an oversized hoodie will do the job. But, finding a perfect pair of athletic leggings can be a bit of a challenge, so for that reason, here are some useful tips that will show you how to make the best choice.

Learn the difference between various cuts

Leggings come in different cuts, as they all serve a unique purpose. Ankle-length leggings, also known as full-length leggings, are the classic choice, and they cover the entire leg. Then there are capri leggings that are typically cut right below the knee. They’re a great choice, as they cover a portion of your leg, which is great if you want some coverage and some bare skin at the same time.





Boot-cut leggings, as their name suggests, are made to fit around the hips and thighs, but they also tend to flare at the bottom. Some yoga pants are made in this style.

There’s also a cropped athletic version of leggings: they’re cut to hit your mid-calf in order to provide maximum compression, and best movements throughout the workout. The most common materials used are spandex and polyester.

Don’t neglect the importance of fabrics

The fabrics play maybe the most significant role, as they determine the durability of the leggings. Activewear needs to be made of sweat-proof and moisture-wicking materials, such as cotton, as it’s made of natural fibers. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t opt for leggings made of artificial materials. Generally, the antimicrobial materials such as polyester and spandex are both great choices as they wick away the sweat, while giving you enough compression.

If possible, try them on before buying

Try before you buy has been a staple shopping rule for decades, for a good reason: simply, it’s difficult to buy a perfect piece of clothes without ensuring that it fits you to a tee. However, online shopping has been dominating the market, and therefore, if you cannot try them on in person, then make sure to read the users’ reviews, especially when it comes to size, materials and elasticity. Choosing high waist leggings made of high stretch materials will therefore be a great solution, especially if you’re a fan of intense workouts. As long as you’re a careful shopper and check the reviews, you’ll be able to find a perfect pair of leggings.

Look for additional features

If you’re looking for a simple pair of basic leggings, then you won’t likely look for any additional features. But, if you’re aiming to maximize your workouts, then feel free to look into leggings that offer a bit more. For example, if you’re an avid runner, then leggings with pockets might be useful, as you’ll be able to put your keys or your phone. Also, a waistband is a great feature, as it keeps leggings in one place, which can be handy if you’re a runner.

Seams are also important, mainly if you’re looking for leggings with contoured seaming, as that feature can significantly improve the appearance of your body shape.

Design is also important

Maybe you’re not that concerned with colors and patterns, but they can be of great help if you’re looking to motivate yourself further. You can actually show off your personality by choosing interesting patterns and bolder colors such as orange, pink and turquoise. Luckily, leggings come in a wide variety of styles, so choosing something fun for yourself shouldn’t be a challenge.

Athletic leggings need to be comfortable, breathable and stretchy enough to provide you with carefree exercise experience. These tips will help you make the best choice, however, it’s advisable to try before you decide to make a purchase. If possible, do a few squats when trying them on, as that’s a great way to determine whether they’ll work for you. Aside from that, reading reviews from other users will be of immense help. Also, make sure to choose the appropriate cut and material, so you’ll be able to work out like a pro.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

