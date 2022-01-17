To investigate the most privileged people in the world, a study has been conducted. It includes all 37 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as well as Argentina, Bulgaria, Brazil, India, Russia, Singapore and South Africa.

This research focuses on whether a country provides the most necessary things like, career opportunities, better health, freedom, gender equality and other benefits to its citizens. The recent survey conducted by ABCD Agency aimed to find the most privileged people in the world. It used data collected from the United Nations International Labour Organization, Barro-Lee data on education, the OECD, the World Bank’s GINI index, and the World Economic Forum’s Global Social Mobility Index.





Well, here our researchers studied 19 different factors and filtered the data to shortlist the countries with the most privileged people in the world.

The 4 major aspects of investigation in the study are-

1. Safety and Health

Health and safety is one of the main major factors of study to rank the countries. In this field population density, homicide risk, road safety, life expectancy, air pollution and social cohesion were taken into consideration.

2. Career Opportunities

To have a good source of income, we would have a safe and good environment with equal career opportunities and a better education system. In this field, youth unemployment, long-term unemployment, income inequality, work environment quality, social mobility, and GDP per capita etc. were investigated.

3. Liberty and Life Satisfaction

Where people don’t try to put you down because of your gender and religion. Also the countries where you are free to present your thoughts on social and political issues, we can call it freedom of speech. The factors taken into consideration under this category include human rights, gender equality, life satisfaction, and freedom to travel.

4. Finance

Financial stability always plays an important role in life to live happily and fulfill dreams. The factors taken into consideration under this category are disposable income of households per capita, median wealth of adults and number of millionaires.

Top 15 countries with most privileged people in the world

Switzerland Iceland Norway Luxembourg Denmark Finland Australia Sweden Austria Netherlands New Zealand Ireland Belgium Canada France

Above are the top 15 countries with the most privileged people. For the full list and analysis just check out the complete research.

