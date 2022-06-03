If you are about to move house, you probably know that you have a lot of work ahead of you. You may also be aware that the cost of moving to a new home can mount up. Don’t worry, you can reduce your costs.

Below, you will find 5 tips that can help you to spend less on home removals.





Start Planning Your House Move Now

Make sure you start planning your move as soon as possible. The earlier you start, the easier it will be. Start to plan the following:

Where you’re moving to

When you’re moving home

Where to look for the best home warranties

What removal company you’ll use

How much time you’ll need to take off work

Which company supplies utilities to your new home

How long you’ll need to unpack everything

Once you have planned all of the above, things are likely to run smoothly. The sooner you plan the above things, the more money you save. Removal companies, for example, are likely to charge you less if you book them in advance.

Declutter Your Current Home

Go through your home one room at a time and declutter it. Get rid of all of those items you don’t want or need to take to your new home.

The more decluttering you do, the less you’ll have to pack.

Move During the Off-Season

We’ve already established that booking a removal firm in advance can make your move cheaper. A good way to make it cheaper still is to move during the off-season.

Many people want to move home in the spring and summer. Removal firms know this and will inflate their prices. However, you can save money by moving during the fall or winter months. Do your research and find out how much you could save by moving when the weather is a little cooler.

Get Help With The Packing

Some removal firms offer packing services. While these are all well and good, they can be costly.

Save your money and ask your family and friends to help you. If you live on your own or you don’t want help, start packing as soon as possible. Save yourself between $100-$200 by dealing with the packing. You’ll know what’s been packed, which boxes they’re in, and whether your belongings were packed correctly.

Start Moving Things Yourself

If you can, start moving things to your new home yourself. You may have to make multiple trips in your car, but you could save cash.

Move those items that you’re not going to need for a few months such as:

Your Christmas ornaments

Your large winter sweaters

Your snow shoes

or, if you’re moving in the winter:

Your summer wardrobe

Start by moving things yourself so that your removal company does not have much to do. The less they have to do, the cheaper the price will be. Use the above tips to help you to spend less on home removals.

Happy moving!

