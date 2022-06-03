If you’re looking for a natural way to find some relief from some of your pain or discomfort, CBD is well known to be very helpful in a variety of circumstances. However, it can be a little difficult to find pain or discomfort relief that is safe enough to use like you would other suppositories.

Now there are CBD-specific suppositories that can be inserted vaginally or anally to provide more targeted relief to some of your more specific discomforts.





What are Suppositories, Exactly?

Generally, suppositories are substances that can be inserted into the body, normally the vagina. However, suppositories could also theoretically be placed into the anus as well, depending on the intended use of the suppositories by the manufacturer and the ingredients.

Often, these are created with the treatment of uncomfortable symptoms in mind. However, some suppositories, like over-the-counter yeast infection medication, can be used to cure most yeast infections.

Suppositories are often ointments, but they can take a couple of other forms as well. These can include solid tablets that are arguably easier to insert into the body.

CBD Suppositories Provide Relief

Suppositories infused with CBD can give users some level of relief that is related to both pelvic and menstrual discomfort. Often, this means that CBD suppositories are used by those who experience period cramps, but it can be used for other purposes as well.

Can Be Inserted into the Vagina or the Anus Directly

Especially if you’re trying to target some levels of pain or discomfort in the pelvic region, these can be extremely helpful. Many topical medications that offer similar levels of relief are generally not considered safe to be put into the body, but CBD suppositories that are specially designed for this purpose can support relief.

All Natural Ingredients

Some CBD suppositories are made with natural ingredients, meaning that they have been made with ingredients that are minimally processed during manufacture.

This means a couple of different things.

Because products made with natural ingredients are more likely to have shorter ingredient lists, you’re much more likely to know exactly what you’re putting into your body. This puts power into your hands, especially if you’re prone to allergies or just worried about the general health of your body.

Natural ingredients are also generally considered to be better for the overall well-being of the planet, as these are more likely to avoid processes that pollute the air. They’re also generally less likely to use ingredients that put a lot of stress on the planet, like those that need to be mined underneath the Earth’s surface.

Melting and Absorbing

Some of these CBD suppositories come in small and solid tablets that are easily inserted into the vagina or anus as needed.

Not only does this mean that many of these suppositories are easy to use, but some of these are also specially manufactured to melt and be absorbed into your body to maximize the effects of CBD on your body. A majority of the CBD is more likely to be successfully absorbed into your body, meaning that you’re much more likely to get the relief that you’re looking for.

Can Be Used During Sex

Especially the CBD suppositories that are derived from natural ingredients can be used during sex. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they are meant to be used during sex, but that they can be used safely during penetrative sex and other sexual activities.

However, it should be noted that oil that is frequently present in these kinds of suppositories could easily erode the latex in condoms and other physical barriers. Because this is the case, it’s best to find alternatives in order to avoid accidental pregnancy than these non-hormonal birth control methods.

Additionally, it’s strongly recommended that you make sure all partners involved do not test positive for STDs or STIs before being sexual together.

Increasing Pleasure During Sex

Not only can some naturally derived CBD suppositories be used during sexual activity, but the CBD may add some increased positive sensations while you’re being sexually active. This is the case whether you’re alone or with one or more partners.

Increasing Blood Flow

As is generally the case with CBD when it is added to erogenous zones, CBD suppositories can potentially increase blood flow to certain parts of your body. This is well known for making sexual pleasure more intense.

Inducing Relaxation

CBD is also well known for being the strain of the plant that is more likely to calm someone down, whether they are more prone to stress or anxiety or not. CBD when applied to the pelvic area can induce overall relaxation in the area.

In the case of the vaginal walls, these will be much more likely to be both engorged with blood and to be more accepting of sexual penetration. In general, a sense of relaxation makes sex feel more comfortable and pleasurable to those on the receiving end of penetration.

