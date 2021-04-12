5 Tips for Taking CBD Safely

You might have heard that cannabidiol (CBD) has some great health benefits, such as relieving pain and anxiety. While most of the benefits have not yet been proven, many people rely on this supplement. How can you make sure you are taking CBD products safely? Here are some tips to help you.

1. Check With Your Doctor

You should check with your doctor before using CBD, especially if you are taking other medications, to make sure you will not experience any harmful interactions between your medications and CBD. Your doctor can also advise you about the correct dosage of CBD to take. While you are not likely to experience dangerous CBD toxicity levels, your doctor can help you to know which dosage is right for you so that you do not have any uncomfortable side effects.

2. Don’t Stop Your Regular Care

CBD is better used as a supplement to conventional health care, not a substitute. The effects of CBD are not proven, so you should not stop doing what your doctor recommends just because you are taking CBD. If you are taking a medication that you think you can replace with CBD, work with your doctor so that you can safely transition off of your current medication.

3. Manage Your Expectations

Most CBD benefits are unproven, so even if your friend has given you a glowing recommendation, don’t expect too much. CBD might not work as well for you. Don’t expect it to cure your pain or anxiety instantly. If it gives you some relief, that is great. You will just have to see what works for you.

4. Use a CBD Dispensary

Dispensary staff should have been trained on CBD usage, and some even have a pharmacist or nurse on staff. The staff sees many patients who are using CBD, so they will be more knowledgeable about dosages and types of products. They can advise you better than an employee in a grocery store, for example.

5. Find the Product That Works for You

You can take CBD in many forms. They all have their advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of the products you may want to consider.

CBD Oil

CBD oil can be taken by putting a drop or two under your tongue. It is easy to control the dose. You can also add CBD oil to foods or beverages.

CBD Capsules

Capsules are convenient because they are easier to carry around than oil. It does take longer for capsules to work, though, because the capsules need to be digested before the CBD can be released into your body. It is also harder to measure out tiny doses as you can with CBD oil.

CBD Vapes

CBD vapes work by vaporizing the CBD and delivering it directly to the lungs. This is not the same as using cigarette vapes, because CBD does not contain the carcinogens that tobacco does. Vapes are a quick and safe way to introduce CBD into your body. Just be sure to get the vapes from a reliable source, such as a dispensary.

Edibles

Edibles are foods or candies that contain CBD. These are easy to take, but it does take a while for them to be digested, so the effect is not instant. Also, it is hard to get the correct dosage if you are consuming CBD in food such as brownies.

Topicals

Topicals are not ingested. Instead, they are in the form of CBD creams or salves that are rubbed onto the affected area of the body. These are good if your pain is localized to specific areas. The CBD works quickly once it is applied.

If you follow these tips and monitor yourself to see how your body responds to CBD, you should have an easy time trying out CBD products.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

