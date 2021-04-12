Reasons for Women to Use Cannabis

There is massive evidence supporting the use of cannabis for therapeutic effects. Historically, women have been hesitant to embrace cannabis, but with the legalization of it in several states and a decline in the social stigma surrounding its use, many of them are turning to this medical wonder to treat a variety of conditions. Many of them are embracing its use as a wellness product, too. Business strategies geared toward marketing cannabis products that cater to the feminine audience, such as baked goods, infused candy, infused skin, and bath products, are now exploding in popularity.

Exactly how women choose to consume cannabis varies among users. The growing cannabis industry has made it available to smoke, vape, eat, apply, or place under your tongue. How quickly you want to feel the effects and how the body responds can vary, but smoking and vaping normally produce a more instant response while edibles tend to take longer to feel the effects. Recent trends show women prefer cannabis edibles, tinctures, and topicals over forms that are smoked. One reason likely stems from the fact that edibles have a longer-lasting effect. In addition, market trends indicate that women tend to be more cautious and choose to use cannabis for more functional reasons when compared to men.

For now, let’s take a glimpse at why women are choosing to incorporate cannabis into their routine as a wellness product.

Women are finding cannabis use lowers anxiety and stress, both of which result in better sleep and translate into better personal care habits. Its ability to restore healthy cellular homeostasis lightens the mood and reduces anxiety. There are women who have found its mellowing effects to relieve symptoms of depression, as well. Many women seeking a more holistic or plant-based lifestyle prefer to use cannabis and other plants over traditional medication.

A variety of strains are available. Here are a few strains known to reduce stress and are available in both cannabis oil and edibles.

Kill Bill (THC: 15 – 19%): This is a great option that provides much relaxation while allowing you to still carry on with your daily activities and responsibilities.

Delta 8 Carts: Considered the analog of delta-9-THC, providing a smooth, less anxious experience that comes with no paranoia

Amnesia Haze (THC 20% – 22%): This is a perfect daytime strain that provides energizing and euphoric effects. Although high in THC, it has just the right amount of CBD to help you relax.

Research and a robust amount of evidence support the pain-relieving properties of cannabis, as well as its ability to ease nausea and vomiting. Recognizing these benefits, many women are regularly turning to cannabis to help manage monthly menstrual symptoms, such as muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and abdominal cramps. Along with pain relief, a great deal of evidence has shown the benefits of using cannabis for anti-inflammatory effects. Women suffering from endometriosis, which can result in debilitating pain at times, have found using cannabis eases their painful symptoms, as well.

