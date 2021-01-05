INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















A private boat party can be a lot of fun for you and your friends. Boat parties are a good way to spend time with your favorite people at an exclusive location. The exclusive location being your boat in any part of a lake or ocean. There are advantages to this because you won’t have any unwanted guests and can party as much as you want. You would also have your own private water area and could use it as a pool. A hot summer’s day and a party on a boat sound like an amazing plan! Here are some tips to consider when you are planning a private boat party with friends in 2021.

Set the budget and theme

Like any party one throws, setting a theme and a budget is important. You want to have a good time but not at the cost of a hole in your pocket. The budget will determine your setting as well as food and drink options. Everything about your party will depend on the budget that you set. If you don’t have a boat and want to rent one then you will need to set a good budget. Boats for a party will come in a higher price range, even on rent, so plan accordingly. Set a theme for your party – it could be a pool party or you can have some costumes as well.

Food and drinks

Next, you must check out the food and drinks that you want to serve your guests. Be careful as to what you want to serve because there will be a bunch of people on a floating platform. Don’t choose things that require the use of silverware. Finger foods would be the best option. You could get a caterer with bartending services if your boat allows for this capacity.

Consider the boat

Consider the type of boat you have or want to rent. This will determine the space available to you as well as the number of people who would get your invite. See what are the safety options available with the number of people who can be accommodated. The boat must be maintained well and equipped with proper gear. If it’s your own boat, consider taking it for maintenance and you can find gear online shops such as amarine.

Set the layout

Set the proper layout on the boat or the yacht that you will be hosting the party on. A proper layout is necessary to determine how much space you will have for guests to move around. You also need to determine where to place the food table and the place the bartender is required. You need to place things in such a way so as to maximize the use of space that you have available. Guests must have sufficient place to socialize or dance freely.

First aid kit

A private boat party is a good idea, but only if it has all the safety precautions associated. The boat needs a first aid kit that can be used in case of emergencies. When you are out on the water, you need to be prepared for basic exigencies and have some kit on board for small emergencies can be useful.

